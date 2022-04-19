ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyberattack cripples Puerto Rico toll collection system

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico said Tuesday that an electronic toll collection system was the target of a cyberattack over the weekend, the latest such incident in recent years.

The system, known as AutoExpreso, is run by a private operator called Professional Account Management.

Officials said the FBI is investigating the attack and added that so far, it doesn’t appear any confidential information has been stolen. It wasn’t immediately clear when the system would be back online.

The incident reported Saturday comes three months after an attack crippled the internet provider, phone system and official online page of Puerto Rico’s Senate. Previously, in 2021, a cyberattack hit the website of a private company that took over the transmission and distribution of electricity in the U.S. territory.

Meanwhile, in 2020, an online scam tried to steal more than $4 million from Puerto Rican government agencies, forcing authorities to freeze nearly $3 million. That same year, hackers targeted the database of Puerto Rico’s fire department and demanded $600,000 in an alleged extortion act.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Moment migrant girl, 4, is rescued by Texas CBP after being dumped alone on river bank by people smugglers, as number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border rockets by a third in a month

A migrant girl was pictured being rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a smuggler abandoned her on the banks of the Rio Grande River. The four-year-old child was crossed from Mexico by a smuggler and dumped on the riverbank Tuesday in Eagle Pass, Texas, as the number of unaccompanied minors making the crossing rocketed by a third last month, to 12,011.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Puerto Rican#Ap#Autoexpreso#Fbi#Senate
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
US News and World Report

Chinese Court Sentences U.S. Citizen to Death for Murder - CCTV

BEIJING (Reuters) -A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in June...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
Darnell

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico was the most unexpected of the trips I’ve taken. It wasn’t a thought in my mind moments prior to me booking a flight there. I was browsing through my Twitter feed on a Tuesday afternoon when I saw a Spirit Airlines tweet saying all flights are 90% off but you must book within 24 hours. I was skeptical because of the terrible things I’ve heard about that airline but I checked it out anyway. With the discount, I priced a round trip flight to Puerto Rico for $100! I couldn’t pass that deal up and booked it almost immediately. I booked my stay at a hostel style Airbnb run by two sisters. 5 days later, on a sunny day in March of 2016, I landed on the beautiful Caribbean island.
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

863K+
Followers
419K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy