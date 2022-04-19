ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Son of New York Cop Killed In Crash With Truck in Hudson Valley

By Bobby Welber
 2 days ago
A Hudson Valley resident, the son of a police officer, was killed in a head-on crash with a fully-loaded tree truck. On Monday, April 18, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 7:33 a.m. on Old Route 17 in the town of Tuxedo near the...

