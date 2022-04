WWE 2K22 recently revealed the first look at the new set of WWE Superstars coming to the game in the Banzai Pack DLC, and now we've got a first look at yet another WWE Legend. We previously saw Yokozuna, and now we've got our first look at Umaga. Yokozuna looked fantastic, and Umaga looks equally impressive, especially with all the details in the tattoos and regarding his likeness. The other Superstars featured in the upcoming pack are Yokozuna, Omos, Rikishi, and Kacy Catanzaro, and it would seem we'll get looks at the rest of the DLC pack over the next week, as it releases on April 26th.

