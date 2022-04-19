ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Mouth': Netflix renews animated comedy through Season 7

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago
April 19 (UPI) -- Big Mouth will return for Seasons 6 and 7.

Netflix confirmed Monday that it renewed the adult animated comedy series.

Season 6 will premiere later this year.

In addition, the Big Mouth spinoff series Human Resources has been renewed for a second season.

Big Mouth is created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Nick Kroll. The series follows a group of friends as they navigate puberty and other teenage struggles.

Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele voice characters on the show.

Human Resources is also created by Flackett, Goldberg, Levin and Kroll alongside Kelly Galuska. The series centers on the Hormone Monsters that help humans journey through every aspect of life.

Cast members Kroll, Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Brandon Kyle Goodman and David Thewlis will return for Season 2.

