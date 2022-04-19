ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Navy Sailor from Detroit who was killed in Pearl Harbor accounted for

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VSbF_0fDS7COp00

A U.S. Navy Sailor Sailor from Detroit who was killed during Pearl Harbor has been accounted for.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class Tceollyar Simmons, 18, from Detroit, was accounted for on Nov. 18, 2021.

Simmons was assigned to the USS California, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The USS California sustained multiple torpedo and bomb hits, and caught fire before slowly flooding.

In all, 104 crewmen, including Simmons, were killed.

From December 1941 to April 1942, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew which were then interred at the Halawa and Nu'uanu Cemeteries.

To identify Simmons' remains, scientists from the DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis.

Simmons’ name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

He will be buried on June 14, 2022 in Hacoa, Alabama.

Comments / 6

Related
Ocean City Today

Doolittle raid, 80 years ago, cripples Japanese capital

(April 15, 2022) As we approach mid-April 2022, there is only one combined U.S. Navy and American Army Air Corps exploit that even now elicits such great respect and gratefulness on both sides of the Pacific. That is the famous Doolittle Raid of April 18, 1942. This week, 80 years...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy deserter lived in secret for 40+ years until outed by COVID shot

A Tennessee man who deserted the United States Navy after basic training has been identified and sentenced this week — more than 40 years since going AWOL. Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, has been living under someone else’s identity since deserting the Navy in 1977, and remained in secret until he received his COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee announced on Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Navy Times

Navy captain fired after another Hawaii fuel leak

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center on Monday due to a loss of confidence “following a series of leadership and oversight failures at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility,” the service said. Capt. Albert Lee Hornyak has served...
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Surprise! The Navy declared its newest carrier battle-ready last year

USS Gerald R. Ford—the Navy’s oft-troubled next-generation aircraft carrier—was declared battle-ready in December, but defense officials only announced it on Tuesday. This revelation about the lead ship of its class—delivered years late and billions of dollars over cost—was matter-of-factly mentioned by Capt. Brian Metcalf, the Ford program manager, when asked about its battle status by a reporter on Tuesday at the Navy League’s Sea Air Space convention in National Harbor, Maryland.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#U S Navy#U S Navy Sailor Sailor#Mia Accounting Agency#The Uss California#Japanese#Halawa#Dpaa
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
MilitaryTimes

Navy offers at least $25,000 to recruits who ship before June

The Navy is offering at least $25,000 to new recruits who enlist active duty and ship before June 30 to fill shipping gaps between now and then. The sum is part of an early shipping bonus and marks the first time the Navy has offered a minimum enlistment bonus of $25,000 for any rating, according to Cmdr. Dave Benham, spokesman for Navy Recruiting Command.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

The Marines of the future

In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
MILITARY
Fox11online.com

Navy could retire many ships built in Marinette

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China — and many of those recently built ships could be retired. The U.S. Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class of...
MILITARY
ABC13 Houston

Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise helicopter crash return to US

DOVER, Del. -- The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred back to the U.S. Friday. The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials with the Marines said Saturday that hundreds of U.S. Marines, sailors, service members and civilians rendered final salutes to the fallen Marines in Bod, Norway, early Friday.
MILITARY
Oxygen

Former Navy Sailor Found Guilty For 1969 Murder Of California Dancer

An elderly man has been found guilty of murdering a dancer in San Diego, California more than 50 years ago. John Sipos, 76, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday, five decades after authorities said he murdered Mary Scott, 23, in her City Heights apartment, according to Fox 5 San Diego. Sipos, a former Navy sailor who lived in the San Diego area, stood accused of raping and strangling Scott on Nov. 20, 1969, after genetic genealogy tied him to the scene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Albany Herald

The Doolittle Raid: When we knew we could win

TYBEE ISLAND — All patriotic American should honor and remember, with justifiable pride, the 80th anniversary of many major events of World War II. The first of these memorable milestones is upon us: the April 18, 1942 Doolittle raid against Japan. The raid was not one of the great battles of the war, but the effect it had on the outcome was incalculable.
MILITARY
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy