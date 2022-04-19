ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

By Caitlin O'Kane
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according...

WAKE UP America!
2d ago

We need to applaud and thank this professor!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Think of what he endured during this 3-year battle for his constitutional rights!!! But he never backed down! He never gave in! He is role model for ALL patriotic Americans!! SAY HIS NAME — Nicholas Meriweather!! He is a hero!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Baltimore Baby Girl
2d ago

To quote Ben Shapiro? You are entitled to believe who you think you are. You're not entitled to make everyone else play along.

T C
2d ago

At minimum, the article should be titled "preferred pronouns". Since he won $400,000 it sounds like he did use the "correct" ones. This is how lefty liberals talk, as matter of fact, right or wrong when trying to indoctrinate everyone.

