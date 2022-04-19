The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Is the 3-Row Fancy Family Hauler of the Future

Do not go gentle into that good night, cars should run and rave at close of day. Range, range against the decaying battery. Yeah, it's a bad ripoff of Dylan Thomas' poem about growing old but it's a great metaphor for what Mercedes-Benz just achieved with its all-electric, very streamlined Vision EQXX concept car. Displaying another 87 miles of range still to go—the thing didn't even run empty—this road legal concept was able to pull off an 11-hour, 32-minute run without ever stopping to charge its battery. On real roads and at real road speeds as it went from Sindelfingen, Germany to Cassis in Northern Italy. For those without a map of Europe handy, that translates to a total distance of 1,000 km, or 621 miles, at an average speed of just over 54 mph.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO