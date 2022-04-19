ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Powerball results for 04/18/22; did anyone win the $352 million jackpot?

By Matt Durr
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot is approaching $400 million as there was no winner of the $352 million jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, April 18. That means the drawing on Wednesday, April 20 will be worth $370 million with a cash option of $222.8 million....

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
