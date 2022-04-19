Piedmont Man Arrested in Rome After Inappropriate On-Line Contact with Someone He Thought was Age 14

Galesburg Police on Saturday, March 19th responded to Maurices in the 2700 block of Volunteer Drive in Galesburg for an unwanted subject. When officers arrived, they observed 47-year old Kyle Swearingen of Galesburg standing in front of the exit doors. Officers were familiar with Swearingen; they had just responded to Walmart 45 minutes prior for the same complaint. Swearingen was making comments to passing females about their appearance and making customers uncomfortable. Walmart employees just wanted Swearingen to leave – and he was warned not to cause disturbances at other businesses. Officers told Swearingen that due to his alcohol intake, he was disturbing people with his comments, according to police reports. Since it was the second call regarding Swearingen in less than an hour he was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO