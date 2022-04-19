ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Piedmont Man Arrested in Rome After Inappropriate On-Line Contact with Someone He Thought was Age 14

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25 year old Alabama resident was recently arrested in northwest Georgia – after he had inappropriate on-line contact with someone he thought...

weisradio.com

Comments / 0

NotYourBonnie

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.
ROME, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after man shot in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a suspect who shot a victim overnight in Piedmont. The Sheriff’s Office said a call came into dispatch just before 3 a.m. in regards to a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound at 100 Top Lane. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.
PIEDMONT, SC
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after making inappropriate comments to women at Maurices.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, March 19th responded to Maurices in the 2700 block of Volunteer Drive in Galesburg for an unwanted subject. When officers arrived, they observed 47-year old Kyle Swearingen of Galesburg standing in front of the exit doors. Officers were familiar with Swearingen; they had just responded to Walmart 45 minutes prior for the same complaint. Swearingen was making comments to passing females about their appearance and making customers uncomfortable. Walmart employees just wanted Swearingen to leave – and he was warned not to cause disturbances at other businesses. Officers told Swearingen that due to his alcohol intake, he was disturbing people with his comments, according to police reports. Since it was the second call regarding Swearingen in less than an hour he was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct.
GALESBURG, IL
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

