About 30 people attended the meeting Tuesday afternoon to share thoughts on downtown dining program. – The City of Paso Robles held a workshop Tuesday afternoon to discuss returning parklets to downtown. The program to put outdoor dining areas in parking spaces in front of restaurants was implemented initially to address the needs of restaurant operators who were hard hit by COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the city, county, and state officials.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO