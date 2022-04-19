ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Masks no longer required on Washington state ferries and most airlines

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation has removed mask requirements aboard Washington State Ferries and in terminals. The agency sent an...

