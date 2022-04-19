Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by moderate to locally heavy rainfall continues. * WHERE...Southern and Eastern Los Angeles County * WHEN...Until 315 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water may be across roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 211 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to locally heavy rain across the Los Angeles Basin. This has caused urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.9 inches of rain have fallen. - Rainfall is tapering off to showers currently, but ponding on roadways and freeways is still occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Long Beach, Whittier, Alhambra, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, West Covina, Inglewood, Torrance, Culver City, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Glendora, Rancho Palos Verdes, San Dimas, Venice, Pomona and Altadena. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO