Mission Parks and Recreation needing residential input

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission is encouraging its residents to participate in its upcoming parks and recreation open space master plan .

Brad Bentsen, Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Mission said city leaders try their best to bring ideas to life that will fulfill everyone’s needs but said the best way for your voice to be heard is by participating in their public master plan meetings.

“We encourage people to come out, a lot of times we receive calls of people who are calling to complain but it’s rarely people call to suggest and so this is an open invitation,” said Bentsen.

Bentsen said community input changes throughout the years but with the pandemic taking place, they have noticed a need for trails and tennis courts.

He said when playgrounds were closed due to covid, trails became a safe destination to one’s daily exercise routine and tennis was a safe way to social distance and engage with others.

Bentsen said there is much more that needs to be discussed in order to set proper budgets and grant funding applications required by the Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Bentsen said the public meeting will be taking place at the Mission Event Center on April 20 at 7 p.m. Bentsen said there is also an online survey that you can participate in through text or email.

