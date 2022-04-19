Myrtle Beach man gets 10 years for heroin distribution charge
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a heroin charge, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s office said.
Barbaro Vazquez, 27, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced in Horry County Circuit Court.
He was arrested in April 2021 after a bust at the Coral Sands Motel on Ocean Boulevard in which police seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana, along with a 9mm handgun and nearly $1,900.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Vazquez was previously arrested for trafficking meth in a Myrtle Beach prostitution operation in March 2020.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0