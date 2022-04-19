ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

NCDHHS orders Archdale nursing home to stop accepting new patients

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1bnZ_0fDRybUN00

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad nursing home is forbidden from accepting new patients by order of the NCDHHS.

A two-and-a-half-page letter from the state outlines that the conditions at Westwood Health and Rehabilitation are detrimental to the health and safety of the residents.

The rehabilitation center located in Archdale treats patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s and they provide short-term rehabilitation, according to their website.

Follow FOX8’s investigations into the big Piedmont Triad stories you need to know about

Specifics about the nature of the violations at the center have not yet been released, but Archdale police responded to four accidental 911 hang-up calls since Thursday. On Easter morning, a welfare check was requested and on February 25, an Archdale officer responded to the home to follow-up a report taken by Adult Protective Services.

Archdale police say there are no active investigations into Westwood Health and Rehabilitation at this time.

Westwood Health and Rehabilitation has 20 days to appeal these violations.

This comes just a few short months after the state began investigating Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville , where the state determined that the administrator did not activate the facility’s emergency preparedness plan, leaving three staff members to care for nearly 100 patients for over six hours.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case at Pine Ridge, but another update is likely to come in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Family members of former patients express concerns about Archdale care facility amid state investigation

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Several family members of current and former patients at Westwood Health and Rehabilitation have reached out to FOX8 after learning about an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.  A letter to the facility states that the conditions at the Archdale care facility are detrimental to the […]
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police arrest more than a dozen in ‘operation to curb violent crime and gang activity’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police made at least 12 arrests during what officers described as an “operation to curb violent crime and gang activity” in High Point, according to a High Point police news release. Officers with the Street Crimes Unit and Strategic Intelligence Unit, among others, worked together on the investigation. On Tuesday […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Homes#Dementia#Health And Safety#Emergency Preparedness#Ncdhhs#Wghp#Adult Protective Services
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

‘Peeping Tom’ arrested, charged: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A ‘Peeping Tom’ has been arrested, according to Raleigh Police. Terry Devont Harris, 41, was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor secret peeping and 1 count of misdemeanor stalking, police said Tuesday in a release. Police previously said multiple “Peeping Tom” incidents...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy