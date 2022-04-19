ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NSW and Victoria to SCRAP hated Covid isolation rules for household close contacts within days as Omicron wave peaks and Australia struggles with worker shortages

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Isolation requirements for household contacts of Covid-19 cases will be scrapped within days.

Both NSW and Victoria are expected to abolish one of the last remaining restrictions, with the Omicron wave now past its peak.

It means people who live with an infected case will no longer need to isolate at home for seven days.

Instead, they will be encouraged to use rapid antigen tests, wear masks and avoid high-risk settings, such as hospitals and aged care homes.

There has been mounting pressure for isolation restrictions to be eased amid a critical labour shortage across Australia.

Isolation rules for household contacts are already exempt for various industries due to staff shortages, including teachers, aviation and airport workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvOB7_0fDRy3l200
NSW and Victoria are expected to abolish isolation rules for household contacts within days (pictured, punters leaving Randwick Racecourse on Easter Saturday)

Those who test positive to Covid will still need to isolate for seven days, with health chiefs not recommending this key rule is scrapped too.

Senior members of NSW's COVID and Economic Recovery Committee met on Tuesday night to discuss a possible overhaul of restrictions.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed earlier in the day an overhaul of close contact isolation rules was being considered but need to be managed alongside 'community health outcomes in the ongoing pandemic'.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and his Victorian counterpart Daniel Andrews are believed to be working in tandem to co-ordinate an announcement.

Mr Andrews also hinted on Tuesday that restrictions will end 'very, very soon' due to a welcome drop in daily cases.

'The seven-day average, very pleasingly, is coming down. So that says to me that the peak has come and gone,' he told reporters.

'I'm not the chief health officer but that says to me that the peak has come and gone.

'We just have to wait and see, though, that those few days of data turns into the trend that we hope it is.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPpvu_0fDRy3l200
Those who test positive to the virus will still need to isolate for seven days (pictured, testing in Melbourne)

Government sources revealed Victorian health minister Martin Foley will announce changes to household contact rules and mask rules in the next two days which will come into effect by Saturday at the latest

The Victorian Chamber and Business NSW joined forces this week in a united call for household contact isolation rules to be overhauled to ease the burden on businesses.

'Access to staff continues to be a major issue for business and the current isolation requirements are making it difficult for them to provide service for customers and maximise their business opportunities,' Victorian Chamber chief executive Paul Guerra said.

'We are seeing other parts of the world moving ahead with revised requirements, and we can use that experience to our advantage.

Business NSW counterpart Daniel Hunter added: 'NSW and Victoria are Australia's biggest economies and the current isolation rules are providing a barrier to businesses as healthy people are forced to isolate unnecessarily.'

'With NSW airport workers currently having an exemption to the household contact rules, there is inconsistency and unfairness – this needs to be fixed so that all businesses can have fair access to workers in the current tight labour market and be open for business.

It comes after the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Friday last week called for an easing of isolation requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SGwSD_0fDRy3l200
The hospitality sectors was among among many industries calling for an overhaul of isolation rules for household contacts

Cases in NSW have plummeted from an average 20,000 daily infections to 14,000 in the past week.

The state recorded 10,856 new cases and eight deaths on Tuesday as hospitalisations climbed past 1,600.

NSW opposition leader Chris Minns has called for possible Covid rule overhaul to be endorsed by the state's chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant.

'I recognise that this is a very difficult problem for the NSW government, if they're proposing to make changes for close contacts within a household due to the significant amount of labor shortages within the economy and the significant disruption for communities,' he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison recently said he was 'looking forward' to the close contact rule being abolished but said the decision ultimately lay with state and territory leaders.

'We don't make those decisions at the Commonwealth level,' he said.

'It is premiers who decide to shut cities down or open them up, not the Commonwealth government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHq44_0fDRy3l200
Isolation rules also created mass staff shortages at airports, sparking recent chaos (pictured passengers at Sydney Airport)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Australia desperately needs to train millions of workers with better IT skills in just a few years - or loosen immigration rules to import them - or risk being left behind after Covid

Australia needs to lift its IT and digital game or risk being left behind by the rest of the world, according to new research. A report from international recruitment agency Hays surveyed 3,500 companies and found a critical shortage of technology workers was brewing. More than two thirds of respondents...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Wales to scrap Covid self-isolation and masks in shops and public transport on Monday... two months after England: Mark Drakeford 'cautiously' relaxes rules amid 'unwelcome' rise in cases

Welsh ruler Mark Drakeford is set to finally scrap compulsory masks in public settings and axe the legal requirement to self-isolate after a positive Covid test on Monday – two months after curbs in England were abandoned. The First Minister will announce today that face covering restrictions will no...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
Person
Brad Hazzard
Person
Chris Minns
Daily Mail

Mum of autistic boy BLASTS Scott Morrison for telling her he and Jenny are 'blessed' their daughters don't have disabilities - as he apologises

The mother of an autistic boy has blasted Scott Morrison for saying he is blessed to have children without disabilities. Catherine Yeoman, mother of four-year-old Ethan, questioned Mr Morrison about the NDIS at the Sky News leaders' debate on Wednesday evening. The PM responded by saying he and his wife...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Omicron#Covid#Aged Care#Victorian
Daily Mail

P&O ferry is SEIZED by the coastguard because replacement crew failed inspection in Northern Ireland after firm sacked 800 staff and brought in £5.50-an-hour replacements - as Boris calls for CEO to quit

A P&O ferry has been detained in Northern Ireland by the coastguard after 'failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training'. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship, named the European Causeway, had been detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last week 'based on concerns over its safety' and to 'prevent them going to sea'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Orphans of the Rwandan genocide are to be kicked out of their home to make way for migrants arriving from Britain under Priti Patel's controversial new asylum seeker plan

Rwandan genocide orphans say they are going to have nowhere to live, after the UK's new Rwanda migrant scheme will use the hostel they have lived in for years. Home Secretary Priti Patel's plan to send all asylum seekers in the UK to the central African nation will force more than 20 residents in the country out of their accommodation.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Rules on masks and self-isolation end in Wales

It is no longer the law to wear a mask in shops or on buses and trains in Wales from Monday as more Covid restrictions are scrapped. Two years into the pandemic, self-isolation rules have also ended but it will still be a legal requirement to wear a mask in health and social care settings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Failing upward: Omicron may help the U.S. handle the next COVID wave

The new COVID-19 variant taking root in the U.S. probably won't pose a big health threat to many Americans, thanks in part to this winter's Omicron surge. Why it matters: Omicron set new records for cases and hospitalizations but gave built-in immunity to most of those who got infected. That temporary protection should help flatten the curve as the similar, more infectious strain known as BA.2 sweeps across the nation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cancel part of Caribbean royal tour as country removed from itinerary

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have cancelled part of their upcoming royal tour of the Caribbean at short notice. The couple will no longer be visiting Grenada as part of a six-day trip – beginning on Friday – in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The country was removed from the itinerary on Thursday, though no official explanation for the change was given by Buckingham Palace. The decision was made following consultation with the government of Grenada and on the advice of the governor general.The changed plans come days after fresh details emerged regarding Britain’s role in the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

China's brutal Shanghai lockdown is worsening global supply chain crisis, retailers warn - as video shows bags full of cats 'ready for slaughter in the city after their owners caught Covid'

China's brutal lockdown of Shanghai is worsening global supply chains as the city's port clogs up - threatening to cause delays and shortages while also driving up prices in Britain, retailers have warned. The city - which is home to the world's largest container port - has now been in...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy