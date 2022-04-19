ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour accuse Tories of overseeing a 'collapse in confidence' in the justice system as they say a quarter of crimes are now going unpunished due to victims not supporting further action

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Labour has accused the government of overseeing a 'collapse in confidence' among victims of crime as they pledged to 'restore faith in law and order'.

In new analysis, Sir Keir Starmer's party said a quarter of reported crimes were now going unpunished due to the victim not pursuing charges.

This had allowed more than one million criminals to get away with their crime, because of a lack of trust among the public in the justice system, Labour said.

They highlighted Home Office figures showing 25.5 per cent cases were closed in the year ending September 2021, due to victims not supporting further action.

Of these, 20.9 per cent already had a suspect identified, Labour said.

This was up from 20.7 per cent in the year to September 2020, and 18.2 per cent in the year to September 2019.

It is more than treble the first figure recorded in the relevant Home Office dataset, which was 6.9 per cent in the year to March 2015.

Labour added that more than 40 per cent of violent crimes and rapes were going unpunished due to victims not willing to press charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgeYl_0fDRy2sJ00
Sir Keir Starmer used Labour's new analysis of crime figures, produced ahead of next month's local elections, to promise that 'victims will come first' under him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6zWn_0fDRy2sJ00


They blasted the Conservatives for cutting neighbourhood policing as part of an 'unprecedented fall in criminal enforcement'.

Labour also reiterated their commitment to a Victims Act that would enshrine victims' rights in law, which would include the right for victims to make a personal statement to be read out in court, the right for access to special measures in court, and the right to regular updates on cases as they move forward.

They attacked the government for failing to come forward with similar legislation, despite promises to do so since 2016.

Sir Keir used Labour's new analysis of crime figures, produced ahead of next month's local elections, to promise that 'victims will come first' under him.

Noting his past role as head of the Criminal Prosecution Service (CPS), he said: 'Faith in the criminal justice system to deliver for victims is a pillar of a civilized country.

'Under the Conservatives, it’s being devastatingly undermined. As ever with this Prime Minister, the institutions he vows to protect are being damaged.

'As Director of Public Prosecutions, I saw the essential value of victims' knowing that they would be backed to the hilt until justice was served.

'Twelve years of Conservative government have decimated the system, leaving too many people in an emotional and financial limbo, and more likely to give up on getting the justice they deserve.'

Sir Keir also continued his attack on Boris Johnson over the Partygate scandal, following the Prime Minister's police fine for breaking Covid rules.

'This is all in addition to a Prime Minister who shows no respect for law and order,' the Labour leader added.

'How can the country have faith in the system if even when justice is served, it apparently has no consequences?

'Britain deserves better. With Labour, victims will come first, and criminals will be punished.'

