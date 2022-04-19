Watch Erling Haaland praise ‘beautiful’ Etihad before Dortmund clash as he ‘agrees £500k-a-week transfer’

ERLING HAALAND looks set to complete his long-awaited move to Manchester City this summer - and return to the stadium he once described as "beautiful".

The Borussia Dortmund striker, 21, is claimed to have agreed a £500,000-a-week deal to join Pep Guardiola's ranks despite interest from long-term suitors Real Madrid.

Erling Haaland has already played at the Etihad during Borussia Dortmund's 2021 Champions League clash with Man City Credit: Getty

Erling Haaland seems almost certain to join the Etihad ranks after reportedly agreeing a £500,000-a-week deal Credit: Getty

And it's doubly good news for Haaland - with the Norwegian star having already been blown away by the Etihad Stadium.

Last season, Dortmund took on City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Haaland had a good look around the ground before kick off.

And as he walked out onto the pitch for the first time, he was heard telling pal Jude Bellingham: "It's beautiful!"

So Haaland will clearly be happy to join his dad Alf-Inge's old club - and Guardiola will be equally thrilled.

Even last year - ahead of the crunch Champions League clash won by City - the boss claimed "even a blind guy can realise he's a great striker".

Guardiola said: “A player who can score this amount of goals at this age has not been easy to find in the past, honestly.

“He’s 20, the numbers speak for themselves. When that happens it’s because he can score right, left, counter-attacks, penalty box, headers.

“He’s a fantastic striker, everyone knows it. A blind guy can realise he’s a great striker, you don’t have to be a manager to realise it.

“The only thing I can say is that he is an exceptional striker. With his age, he is an exceptional striker.”

City are proud of the fact that for all the money they have spent, their record signing is still Ruben Dias at £64m.

And the reigning Premier League champions are set to equal that in triggering Haaland's release clause this summer.

However, in offering the striker a rumoured £500,000 per week, City are set to pay Haaland more than anyone else in the Premier League.

Kevin de Bruyne is Man City's current top earner on £385,000 a week with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo the league's best-paid star on £480,000 per week.

But it will be worth every penny for Guardiola, who has been without a natural striker since Sergio Aguero left last summer.

City has been expected to sign Harry Kane a year ago, but opted to splash £100million on his England team-mate Jack Grealish instead.