ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

West Ham face a defensive crisis in their bid to win the Europa League with Issa Diop 'potentially missing the rest of the season' with an ankle issue... leaving Craig Dawson the only fit centre-back for Eintracht Frankfurt tie

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

West Ham are facing a defensive crisis in their bid to win the Europa League after defender Issa Diop suffered an ankle injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season.

Diop could miss the next eight weeks with ligament damage suffered in the Hammers' 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday, according to The Guardian.

The Frenchman's injury leaves West Ham boss David Moyes with only one fit centre-back as they prepare for their crunch Europa League semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuTue_0fDRvj1200
Issa Diop sustained an injury in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Burnley at the London Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=293ryF_0fDRvj1200
David Moyes has a selection headache at centre-back for the Europa League semi-final

Craig Dawson is the only available central defender as Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma are also sidelined.

Moyes, who is hoping to steer West Ham to their first victory in a European semi-final since 1976, could be forced to deploy Declan Rice at the heart of his defence against Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt.

Another solution could be moving Ben Johnson, who can play in both full-back positions, into the centre to partner Dawson.

Academy stars Jamal Baptiste or Aji Alese, who played in the Europa League group stage defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in December, could also be called into the senior squad to ease Moyes' defensive woes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDyqF_0fDRvj1200
Craig Dawson is West Ham's only fit centre-back following the injury to Diop

Moyes may also consider a tactical switch to a back three to offset his problems at centre-back.

Ogbonna has been out of action with a knee injury since November, while West Ham fear Zouma - who missed the busy festive period with a hamstring problem - could be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign because of an ankle injury.

West Ham will be hoping Diop returns earlier than expected as they target European glory in the final weeks of the season.

The Hammers, who are seventh in the Premier League, host Frankfurt at the London Stadium in the first leg of the semi-final on April 28 before they travel to Germany for the return on May 5.

The Europa League final takes place in Seville on May 18.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta angrily CONFRONTS a Blues fan at full-time after their 4-2 defeat by Arsenal... with supporter appearing to bemoan lack of fight shown by Thomas Tuchel's men at Stamford Bridge

A furious Cesar Azpilicueta was involved in an ugly confrontation with a Chelsea supporter following their shock 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal. The Spain international endured mixed fortunes at Stamford Bridge, scoring the Blues' second to draw the game level at 2-2 before conceding a stoppage-time penalty which Bukayo Saka converted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus seal third straight Coppa Italia final with win over Fiorentina

Juventus will face Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final after beating Fiorentina 3-0 over two legs. The Old Lady may have been a little fortunate to snatch the 1-0 win in Florence thanks to a late own goal, but there was only one side who had the composure in front of goal over the two legs.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
David Moyes
Person
Aji Alese
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
BBC

Howe on injuries, Guimaraes and following in Sir Bobby's footsteps

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday. There are no fresh injury concerns and Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are both on track to potentially feature again this season. Howe provided an update on Ryan Fraser's hamstring injury:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Thomas Tuchel blasts mistakes and pitch for Chelsea's home defeat to Arsenal; Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says Romelu Lukaku display lacked desire

Thomas Tuchel was at a loss to explain why his Chelsea team made "impossible" individual mistakes in the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The loss follows heavy home defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid, which were also blighted by individual errors from Chelsea's previously reliable defence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eintracht Frankfurt#The Europa League#Hammers#Frenchman#European
Daily Mail

David De Gea reveals he is 'very excited' that Manchester United have announced Erik ten Hag as the club's new manager - with No 1 goalkeeper adding that Saturday's clash against Arsenal is like a final as Red Devils pursue top-four spot

Manchester United No 1 David De Gea has told of his excitement after Erik ten Hag was announced as the club's new manager. Ajax boss Ten Hag has signed a three-year deal to take over at Old Trafford from next season, as the club finally put to bed months of speculation over who would be net in the United hotseat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I don't see why you'd change it now': Jamie Redknapp insists Burnley should stick with interim boss Mike Jackson after the Clarets gave themselves a 'lifeline' in their relegation fight with victory over Southampton

Jamie Redknapp believes Burnley should stick with interim manager Mike Jackson after their 2-0 victory over Southampton. The Clarets moved just one point off Everton after first-half goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins. Jackson also led Burnley to a 1-1 draw away against West Ham at the weekend, in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Yardbarker

Allegri praises performance of midfielder against Fiorentina

Max Allegri has praised Adrien Rabiot for his performance in Juventus’ 2-0 win against Fiorentina last night. The midfielder has had an inconsistent time as a Juve player since he joined the club in 2019, and there have been calls for him to leave. However, he continues to get...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heads in 11th goal since joining Catalans to get Xavi's side back to winning ways and consolidate second place in LaLiga

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 11th goal in his last 14 games for Barcelona to give them a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad. The victory sends them back to second in La Liga and gives them a six-point advantage over fifth placed Betis. If they win their game in hand on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano they will be all but assured Champions League football again next season.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Levante 2-3 Sevilla: Jesus Corona scores twice before Jules Kounde seals victory as visitors boost Champions League hopes with hard-fought victory at LaLiga strugglers

Jesus Corona scored twice and Jules Kounde added a late third as Sevilla boosted their Champions League hopes with victory at Levante. The visitors opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Lucas Ocampo's cross was headed home by Jesus Corona. Levante levelled five minutes later from the penalty spot...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

The famous Anfield ball boy who helped Trent Alexander-Arnold take his quick corner in Liverpool's historic Champions League comeback against Barcelona is now carving out a career of his own... with 40 goals for the Reds Under-18s this season!

Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who shot to fame for his small part in Liverpool's famous 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, has scored his 40th goal of the season. The 17-year-old has notched twice for the Reds in their 5-1 win over Wolves in their Under-18 Premier League clash to continue his impressive season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard lifts the lid on Jurgen Klopp's pep talk before he opened the door for the Liverpool legend to start his career in management... but the Aston Villa boss insists he does NOT have a plan to replace him at Anfield

Steven Gerrard has opened up on the fascinating conversations he had with Jurgen Klopp before beginning his management career by taking charge of the Liverpool Under 18s. Gerrard spent 18 months at Liverpool's academy before taking over at Scottish giants Rangers, where he won the Scottish Premiership last season and snapped rivals Celtic's hopes of an unprecedented 10-in-a-row.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: Mikel Arteta trusted his young English core of Saka, Smith Rowe and Nketiah against Chelsea and Arsenal reaped the rewards - the win was a ringing endorsement of all their hard work

That 4-2 win over Chelsea was a match that Arsenal's academy might want to keep on tape and show to their age-group squads. It's a great lesson — just look at what you can achieve at this club. I was at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night and told manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal are still hopeful they can convince Eddie Nketiah to stay at the club beyond the end of the season... but Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach remain contenders to sign the striker as a free agent

Arsenal have not yet given up all hope of persuading Eddie Nketiah to stay at the Emirates. Striker Nketiah is into the final few months of his current Arsenal deal and the subject of interest from a number of clubs. Crystal Palace wanted to sign the 22 year-old in January...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy