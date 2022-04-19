ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

I’m a gardening expert and this simple hack will get rid of weeds without doing damage to the environment

By Claudia Jackson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UF8N6_0fDRvSxZ00

WEEDS can ruin a perfectly pruned garden.

But most weed removers contain loads of harsh chemicals that are bad for wildlife and other plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rnfip_0fDRvSxZ00
Weeds are every gardeners worst nightmare Credit: Getty

Daisy Payne is ITV'S This Morning's gardening expert and recently shared some of her best tips to get rid of pesky weeds easily.

"It’s really important that you don’t use pesticides in your garden," The green fingered pro shared.

"It’s bad for the environment, it’s bad for the wildlife, and the eco-systems you’re supporting in your garden.

"One of my preferred options is a really organic way, which is the no-dig method.

"This is perfect for if you’ve got a really big space or a veg patch, and there are lots of weeds popping up," she explained.

The clever hack is budget friendly too, Daisy says: "You get yourself some layers of cardboard, place it down over the weedy area, make sure it’s firm down, plenty of layers."

The carboard trick works especially well on large areas, since it take out the hard work of pulling up weeds one by one.

It works so well because the carboard stops light and vital nutrients reaching the weeds, meaning they can't thrive.

If you've got no carboard laying around a bin bag will work in a similar way, but cardboard is better for the environment, since it will eventually decompose on its own.

There are also some tools the pro recommended every gardener should have in their arsenal.

A simple garden hoe will get rid of weeds at the root, making it harder for them to come back.

Hoes can also be used to rid your garden of pesky perennial weeds, which can be the hardest to remove.

"They're the ones you really want to get rid of," Daisy explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mu0VK_0fDRvSxZ00
Make use of any old carboard boxes you've got laying around Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTbWk_0fDRvSxZ00
The hack will banish weeds for good from your outdoor space Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Weeds#Pesticides#Hack#Itv
Simplemost

How To Clean Plant Leaves So Your Houseplants Stay Healthy And Happy

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You love your plant babies. You water them with care, add fertilizer, make sure...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Check your houseplants for bugs

It doesn’t take a lot of insects to turn into an infestation for houseplants. Plants growing outside have the advantage of natural predators to keep populations in check. Indoors there is nothing to stop insects from multiplying. Keep your plants healthy and clean and inspect them often to ensure you don’t get an infestation.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

The Best Organic Potting Soil for All Your Gardening Needs

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you use organic potting soil, you can be sure you’re starting with a strong foundation for any container garden. You can also be sure you’re doing your part to be sustainable and support a healthy environment.
GARDENING
Salon

How to get your soil ready for gardening season

I recently started thinking about what I'm going to plant in my garden this spring — it's a nice mental escape from the current dreary New England weather — and as I've been researching different flowers and vegetables, I keep seeing references to "ideal soil quality." For example, the growing guides in Almanac always say things like, "Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. The pH level of your soil should be 6.5-7.0, slightly acidic."
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
397K+
Followers
19K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy