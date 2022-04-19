ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Inside Dillian Whyte’s secret Algarve camp for Tyson Fury fight with sparring, nutrition and media silence explained

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

DILLIAN WHYTE has been preparing for the fight of his life in an Algarve fishing village - as he hopes to catch Tyson Fury cold.

The WBC’s No1-ranked contender moved his camp to Portugal just under two years ago and has been reaping the rewards since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwbKc_0fDRvR4q00
Dillian Whyte celebrating with his team in 2021 Credit: Mark Robinson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZSe0_0fDRvR4q00
Tyson Fury is set to fight Dillian Whyte next Saturday Credit: AFP

On the ground with him are boxing coaches Xavier Miller and Harold Knight, as well as a physio, chef and a team of sparring partners.

Putting all the plans all into place is Simon Evans, Whyte’s performance director over the past seven years and 15 fights.

Here, Evans helps give SunSport a look into their secret and shut-off training camp ahead of the super-fight with Fury on Saturday at Wembley.

SPARRING

For any fighter, this is the perfect dress rehearsal, but finding elusive, switch-hitting, 6ft 9in heavyweights is no easy feat.

And Fury’s change in tactics of late, from back foot boxer to come forward power puncher also keeps Whyte, 34, guessing.

But his camp drew up a list of ideal sparring partners as early as Chritsmas, and were left happy with what they got.

SE: “Clearly it’s difficult to get someone that’s identical to everything that Fury offers.

"But what we want to get is sparring partners who collectively offer what Fury offers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikGWi_0fDRvR4q00
Dillian Whyte pictured with a sparring partner

“And we have managed to do it, we’re very happy with how the sparring has gone, it was planned out well.

“We’re happy with the preparation, with the height, the styles and Fury is unpredictable, isn’t he?

“I don’t think anyone can say for definite what he’s going to come in and do, you can never be 100 per cent.

“You have your educated guess, and we’ve done a lot of research on that and we have planned for all eventualities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DU6YZ_0fDRvR4q00
Boxing prospect Youssef Khoumari with his manager Dillian Whyte

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING

Whyte weighed 17st 9lb in his last fight, a knockout win over Alexander Povetkin, 42, in their rematch.

But Fury, 33, scaled over two stone more than that when he finished off Deontay Wilder, 36, in round 11 of their trilogy bout in October.

It means matching the Gypsy King’s strength and power is another one of several vital aspects for Whyte.

SE: “The strength and conditioning side of it is very important and it all ties in.

“Because with Dillian, he just trains and trains and trains. If it was down to him, he’d be training all day everyday.

“That’s where it’s really important to monitor everything that he's doing, whether it’s the amount of rounds he’s doing in the ring or on the conditioning side of things.

“With that, clearly he’s doing weights, he’s very strong, but you can’t go too far one way because it’s all well and good being strong with the weights but can you move?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSM5v_0fDRvR4q00
Dillian Whyte weighing in for his last fight Credit: /Dave Thompson#3/ Matchroom Boxing

NUTRITION

Whyte is partnered with Vow Nutrition, who send him any supplements needed in camp.

They are also all certificated by Informed Sports - who ensure everything is batch tested and clean of any and all banned substances.

Whyte himself was given a two-year suspension in 2012 for unknowingly taking a banned substance - and Vow Nutrition are on board to avoid any repeat mistakes.

SE: “It’s one of those, if you don’t have the support around you or you’re just not aware then if you go to Tesco or Sainsburys, you’d assume everything in there is fine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnMNk_0fDRvR4q00
Dillian Whyte training for his fight against Tyson Fury Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

“Well, actually that’s not the case and stuff in any random shop could be on the banned list.

“You wouldn’t think it, you’d always assume to take a banned substance you’d have to go to somewhere really grotty or something quite sinister.

“But that’s not the case, you can get banned substances in anything and just not realise.

“And when I say "banned substance" I don’t mean always steroids, sometimes you can take too much of one thing, you’ve gone over the limit and it becomes banned.

“Or a pre-workout for instance, a lot of pre-workouts have stuff added to them which are banned, it can be quite a complex field.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OL9x6_0fDRvR4q00
Dillian Whyte pictured training in 2020 Credit: Mark Robinson

DIET

Another key part of Whyte’s camp is keeping the engine running - but the amount of fuel can depend on what kind of day he is having.

SE: “Each session may need more carbohydrates than the other. It depends, some days he might have carbs and others it could be less.

“We know where Dillian’s ideal weight is, so there’s limits and that can change depending on who the opponent is, style of the fight.

“But the main thing is from the nutrition side is that Dillian is not feeling tired and always feeling refulled to give everything in each session.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSgyB_0fDRvR4q00
Dillian Whyte hitting pads with coach Xavier Miller in 2020 Credit: Mark Robinson

MEDIA SILENCE

Whyte remained almost radio silent until the final two weeks, opting against a press conference or any other media appearances.

It came after the challenger revealed ongoing issues were yet to be resolved from his point of view.

There were fears Whyte would even no-show with promoter Frank Warren claiming to have a replacement opponent on standby.

But according to camp manager Evans, Whyte was working away behind-the-scenes, as fight-hungry as ever.

SE: “The thing with Dillian is he’s so focussed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNel0_0fDRvR4q00
Simon Evans pictured with Dillian Whyte

“Whether there’s 1,000 people in the gym watching him train or there’s no one, he’s so driven internally that it won’t actually make much difference.

“Don’t get me wrong, not having that media attention - not necessarily with him - but it allows the team to focus more on Dillian.

“From that point of view, it has its benefits but the media doesn’t really make much difference to us, we all know our jobs and the end goal.

“We’re all professional, we’re not going to sit and do an interview rather than train - we’ll respect you guys, but you can wait!

“But, it just highlights that the priority is just to get the right result and Dillian is on the same wavelength.

"Nothing will get in the way of being able to perform at your best that night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vinOS_0fDRvR4q00
Dillian Whyte with boxing coach Harold Knight Credit: Instagram @haroldshadowknight

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anthony Joshua reacts to Dillian Whyte’s prize money for Tyson Fury fight

Anthony Joshua has said he is “rooting for” Dillian Whyte in Saturday’s heavyweight title fight with Tyson Fury.Whyte will look to become the first fighter to beat Fury, whose WBC belt is on the line in the main-event contest at Wembley Stadium.Joshua knocked out Whyte in 2015, avenging an amateur loss to his fellow Briton, with whom he has shared a fierce rivalry.After hearing that Whyte will earn around £5.5million for Saturday’s fight with Fury – and another £3m if he wins – Joshua admitted: “Even though Dillian Whyte is an enemy of mine, I’m low-key happy for him.”The...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Povetkin
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Simon Evans
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Steroids#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Sunsport
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte news LIVE: Latest build-up to heavyweight title fight

We are just two days away from a huge heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, with the pair fine-tuning preparations for their blockbuster clash.The all-British bout, sees Fury putting the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing. Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Charlo: No Intention of Fighting Spence, But Crawford Can Get That Work

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo is preparing for his upcoming fight against WBO world champion Brian Castano. They will meet in a rematch of one of 2021’s most significant fights as they again seek to become the first ever undisputed 154-pound champion in the four-belt era. The fight will be live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.,
CARSON, CA
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul claims Michael Bisping is still bound to his previous UFC contract: “You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls”

Jake Paul has pushed for Michael Bisping to confirm that he is no longer under a UFC contract as he continues to chase a fight against the former champion. While he may have already knocked off Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is still going after fights against former UFC stars. This time around, he’s pursuing a showdown with former UFC middleweight king Michael Bisping.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: 'Focused' Whyte prepared for unpredictable Fury at Wembley

Dillian Whyte says he will be ready for whatever "unpredictable" Tyson Fury brings in Saturday's WBC heavyweight title clash at Wembley. Fury is making his second defence of the title following his 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in October, ending a trio of fights that have shown the Brit's ability to vary his approach from bout to bout with great success.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Whyte doubtful about Fury retiring after their fight on Saturday

By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte isn’t buying into the “rubbish” Tyson Fury has been telling the media this week about him retiring after their fight this Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) says the media are “up his a**,” believing everything Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘If this goes off, I’m ready to swing’: Dillian Whyte reveals mindset during Tyson Fury press conference

Dillian Whyte was prepared to match Tyson Fury’s energy ahead of their first pre-fight face-off, saying he thought: “If this goes off, I’m ready to swing.”Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against his fellow Briton on Saturday night, with 94,000 fans expected to be in attendance at Wembley Stadium.The venue hosted Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference, which Whyte attended despite having skipped the first press conference last month – as well as Tuesday’s open workout. As such, it was the first time that Fury, 33, and Whyte had gone face-to-face since the bout was announced.Proceedings were cordial until the final...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘Just a heavyweight who can punch’: Tommy Fury delivers withering verdict on Dillian Whyte

Tommy Fury has labelled Dillian Whyte as “just a heavyweight who can punch” and maintains he “hasn’t got a prayer” ahead of his heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury.  Tyson will make his UK return after four years against WBC mandatory challenger Whyte this Saturday in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Tommy, who has been training with Tyson and fights on his half-brother’s undercard, told SunSport: “For me, this fight is a nice homecoming for Tyson, I don’t see it going past six rounds.“I feel like Tyson is just a cut above this man, Dillian Whyte is no Deontay...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Dillian Whyte can cause chaos against Tyson Fury and succeed where Deontay Wilder failed

There are some sporting moments that the mind cannot project until they have materialised.Across 10 years – 27 fights being the pugilists’ metric in this case – Tyson Fury had danced around, past and through opponents.He had safely navigated his first 16 fights without encountering any significant adversity, and even in his 17th outing when he was knocked down for the first time, Fury was at once back to his feet, disregarding Neven Pajkic’s ferocious haymaker in a manner that seemed to suck all spirit out of the Serb. One round later, Fury had stopped him.Still, the visual now...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
397K+
Followers
19K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy