Cristiano Ronaldo’s heartbreaking messages about his new twins in weeks before tragedy

By Emma James
 2 days ago

PROUD Cristiano Ronaldo had posted a series of happy messages about his babies before the couple tragically lost one of their twins.

Ronaldo, 37, and Georgina Rodriquez, 28, released a joint statement on Sunday announcing the death of their baby boy, describing him as an “angel.”

The couple have been sharing snaps throughout their own journey
Cristiano already has four other children before announcing Georgina was pregnant with twins

The Manchester United legend and his model girlfriend had been documenting the pregnancy on social media.

Georgina and Cristiano announced their happy news in October, posting a picture of them in bed with their baby scans.

They captioned it: "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you."

But the Manchester United ace tragically confirmed on Sunday night that their baby boy has sadly passed away.

He said that his newborn daughter is "giving us the strength to live" despite their "deepest sadness."

The couple have also kept fans updated every step of the journey, including sharing their gender reveal and messages from family members.

Ronaldo has also shared adorable pictures of his other four children in a swimming pool, as they prepared for the new arrivals.

At Christmas the family shared a loved-up snap of everyone together, before revealing they were having a baby boy and girl.

Ronaldo shared an adorable clip of his four oldest children Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, twins Eva and Mateo and Alana Martin.

The kids held two black balloons, in front of a Christmas tree, before they popped and released blue and pink confetti across the room.

He captioned the video: "Where life begins and love never ends" with six heart emojis and the hashtag blessed.

Two weeks ago he shared another photo with Georgina’s bump on display, writing “family is everything.”

The model and Manchester United ace have been supported by her family, with her sister Ivana comforting the couple.

Georgina is believed to have given birth in the UK, with her sister and boyfriend, Carlos Garcia, jetting over to help the new mum.

Ronaldo’s kids kiss Georgina Rodriguez’s growing baby bump on holiday Credit: INSTAGRAM
Ronaldo and Georgina have been left devastated by the death of the tot

Reports at the start of the year in Spain said she was set to give birth to her twins at a private Madrid hospital.

But it is thought that the couple organised a BBQ at their home in Manchester before the tragedy, with Ivana attending.

Announcing the tragic news ​​Ronaldo said: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Before Georgina fell pregnant, Ronaldo was already a dad of four, with three of his children born to two surrogate mothers.

Ronaldo is a dad to Cristiano Jr, 11, twins Eva and Mateo, four, and three-year-old Alana Martina, who Georgina gave birth to.

And his newborn daughter now makes him a father-of-five.

The Portugal superstar met Georgina in 2016 when she worked in a Gucci store in Madrid for £10 an hour.

The family have rallied around the couple to support them

