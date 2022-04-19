ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making the most of it! Revellers in Newcastle enjoy the final day of the Easter bank holiday weekend as they hit pubs and clubs before the working week begins

Revellers in Newcastle enjoyed the final day of the Easter bank holiday weekend as they hit pubs and clubs before the working week began.

While the majority used the final night of the four-day break to recover before the dreaded return to work, other buoyant drinkers flocked to the city centre to enjoy a last hurrah.

Young women were pictured in crop tops and dresses as the curtain fell on the bank holiday, while men opted for more casual jumpers and jeans.

Party-goers were finally able to celebrate the Easter bank holiday with some normality after the previous two holidays were disrupted by the Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

It comes after a sunny weekend saw temperatures in some parts of the UK reach 23C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Wowk_0fDRvPJO00
Three young women smile as they walk along a pavement during a night out in warmer weather in Newcastle city centre on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPixk_0fDRvPJO00
A group of four women pose with their arms around each other on a cobbled street in the city centre last night ahead of the return to work on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHxG5_0fDRvPJO00
Revellers opted for outfits ranging from crop tops to jumpers and jeans as they celebrated the last night of the four-day break
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1vVn_0fDRvPJO00
Three friends smile to the camera on a pavement, while a fourth bends down into a pose wearing a blue dress and Balenciaga trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qbgd_0fDRvPJO00
Revellers made the most of the warmer weather by enjoying a final night out before returning to work on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJtKk_0fDRvPJO00
A woman in a crop top, skirt and sunglasses smiles with her thumbs raised as other party-goers party pose behind her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20t2Mt_0fDRvPJO00
Young men and women strolled along Newcastle city centre to sample the local pubs, bars and nightclubs on Monday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUo2L_0fDRvPJO00
A woman sits on the shoulders of a man in Newcastle city centre on Monday night as a third friend smiles alongside them

Car parks across the UK were packed on Monday afternoon as families trued to squeeze the last drop of joy out of the Easter Weekend.

Scenic locations along the coast were filled with sun-seekers in their trunks and swimming costumers - most having travelled by car.

Bournemouth and Brighton beaches were filled with hundreds of visitors as blue skies were welcomed above.

Groups of men and women then posed as they strolled along Newcastle city centre in the evening to sample the local pubs, bars and nightclubs on Monday night.

But many revellers will have woken up today feeling worse for wear as the vast majority of the country returned to work today.

The return to work has arrived as miserable cloud and rain is forecast to sweep across the country today.

It comes after the hottest day of the year so far on Friday, with a high of 23.4C (74.12F) recorded at St James's Park in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aS69z_0fDRvPJO00
A man carries a heel-wearing woman along the pavement during a night out in Newcastle on Easter bank holiday Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6PlB_0fDRvPJO00
A group of five women pose as they enjoy the final evening of the Easter bank holiday weekend in Newcastle

Saturday saw another warm day, not far shy of the year's record, with 21.2C (70.16F) recorded in Cardiff.

Easter Sunday brought the start of the decline in temperatures, with a slightly cooler high of 20.2C (68.36F) in Northolt, west London.

Tuesday could even bring some frost for Northern Ireland and the south and east of Scotland followed by a day of sunshine and showers across most of the UK, with temperatures dropping again slightly to 17C (62.6F) or 18C.

The Met Office said Wednesday will be a 'similar' picture, with temperatures continuing to slowly decrease into the end of the week.

The dip comes as a cooler front arrives from the west followed by an easterly breeze later in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwkoK_0fDRvPJO00
Sun-seekers enjoyed Easter Monday on the Brighton seafront with the backdrop of the Brighton Palace Pier, but the mini-heatwave is set to end
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOmud_0fDRvPJO00
People queue as the car park fills up at Dovestones, a popular beauty spot on the edge of Greater Manchester, today

Met Office senior meteorologist Marco Petagna said 'the main thing is with each day since Friday we've seen maximum temperatures just creep down', adding the end of the week will bring a 'cooler, cloudier and breezier picture'.

He said: 'There will be a trend towards the end of the week for things to turn a bit colder.

'We get more of an easterly wind developing and more in the way of cloud from the east.'

The UK will enjoy the Early May bank holiday weekend from April 30 to May 2.

IN THIS ARTICLE
