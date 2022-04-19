ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Amir Khan breaks silence over theft of his £70k watch after gunpoint robbery as he reveals how he’s feeling

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

AMIR Khan has spoke out after gunmen robbed his £72,000 watch.

The boxing champ, 35, said he he glad everyone is safe after last night's ordeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MylkF_0fDRpDBA00
Amir Khan has spoken out after his £72,000 watch was robbed at gunpoint Credit: Insta

Two thugs walked up to him at gun point and demanded he hand over his watch, in Leyton, East London. Wife Faryal, 30, was a few steps behind.

Amir said told fans on Instagram: "Last night was a bit mad. I'm glad everyone is safe.

"It feels a bit weird not wearing a watch but it is what it is.

"I just wanted to tell you guys that I'm all good. Ne and the wife are doing some TV work today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAplB_0fDRpDBA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R55yO_0fDRpDBA00

Amir Khan said he was crossing the street in Leyton, East London, when he was approached by two men.

They ran up to him and pointed a gun in his face as his wife, 30, stood a few steps behind.

The thugs snatched his £72,000 Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph before speeding off in a car.

Khan said revealed the ordeal on Twitter - and assured fans he and his Faryal were both safe.

Hours earlier, Khan had been pictured with a fan while shopping in Oxford Street wearing his flashy timepiece, which is studded with 719 diamonds.

And he was also wearing it in an Instagram post from a charity bash at the Grosvenor House Hotel the night before.

It raised fears the crooks may have targeted Khan specifically.

An eyewitness told The Sun the Olympic medallist boxer was shaken up by the ordeal.

The witness said of the robbers: “They were not hanging around. They got straight into the car and fled.

“Amir had enjoyed a lovely evening with his wife and had been shopping earlier in the day.

“It raises real fears he was a deliberate target. It’s extremely serious.

“He was left absolutely terrified.”

Khan told his 2.1million followers last night: "Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton.

"I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me.

"Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face.

"The main thing is we’re both safe."

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Amir Khan says he was 'robbed at gunpoint' in east London

Former world champion Amir Khan says he has been robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife in Leyton, east London. On Monday, the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter that he had a "gun pointed in my face" as two men stole his watch. The 2008 Olympic silver medallist was with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Picture of boxer Amir Khan’s stolen £70k watch released

The Metropolitan Police have asked the public for any information about the ‘easily’ recognisable custom-made Franck Muller timepiece. Police have released an image of a £70,000 watch stolen from former boxing world champion Amir Khan, as they urged witnesses to come forward. Khan, 25, said he and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Boxing#East London
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Videos show murdering mother’s acting to cover up son’s death

Police bodycam footage shows the chilling moment the mother of murdered five-year-old Logan Mwangi denies knowing what happened to her little boy, just hours after her boyfriend dumped her son’s body in a river.Angharad Williamson, 31, who with John Cole, 40, and a teenager, has been found guilty of murdering Logan, appears hysterical when officers first enter the family’s flat in Bridgend.Williamson, who is wearing an oversized Captain America t-shirt and black shorts and has dyed bright pink hair, demands to see Logan and shouts: “Why aren’t I allowed to see my biological son?”In a later clip, she said: “It’s...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two Met officers who strip-searched schoolgirl removed from frontline duties

Two police officers involved in the strip search of a 15-year-old girl at a school in east London while she was on her period have been removed from frontline duties.The Black student, known only as Child Q, was forced to spread her legs, use her hands to spread her buttock cheeks and cough after staff members at the school in Hackney wrongly suspected her of carrying cannabis and called the police.A safeguarding report said the teenager was subjected to “traumatic” degradation by Metropolitan Police officers and that racism “likely played a factor” during the incident in December 2020.Two of the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shropshire Star

Family pays tribute to 18-year-old father-to-be who died after assault

Michael Toohey died of multiple injuries following the incident on London Road in the city centre on Saturday. The family of an 18-year-old who died after an assault in an internet cafe has paid tribute to the father-to-be. Michael Toohey, of Oil Street in Liverpool, died of multiple injuries following...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Canoe man John Darwin's ex-wife Anne seen for the first time in years living quietly in a village where she is rebuilding her life ahead of an ITV series about her husband's plot to fake his own death

The ex-wife of ‘canoe man’ John Darwin who faked his own death has been seen for the first time ahead of a major TV series about her part in the elaborate scam that shocked the world. Anne Darwin was tracked down by MailOnline to a village near Middlesbrough...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
397K+
Followers
19K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy