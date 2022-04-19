Amir Khan breaks silence over theft of his £70k watch after gunpoint robbery as he reveals how he’s feeling

AMIR Khan has spoke out after gunmen robbed his £72,000 watch.

The boxing champ, 35, said he he glad everyone is safe after last night's ordeal.

Amir Khan has spoken out after his £72,000 watch was robbed at gunpoint Credit: Insta

Two thugs walked up to him at gun point and demanded he hand over his watch, in Leyton, East London. Wife Faryal, 30, was a few steps behind.

Amir said told fans on Instagram: "Last night was a bit mad. I'm glad everyone is safe.

"It feels a bit weird not wearing a watch but it is what it is.

"I just wanted to tell you guys that I'm all good. Ne and the wife are doing some TV work today."

The thugs snatched his £72,000 Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph before speeding off in a car.

Hours earlier, Khan had been pictured with a fan while shopping in Oxford Street wearing his flashy timepiece, which is studded with 719 diamonds.

And he was also wearing it in an Instagram post from a charity bash at the Grosvenor House Hotel the night before.

It raised fears the crooks may have targeted Khan specifically.

An eyewitness told The Sun the Olympic medallist boxer was shaken up by the ordeal.

The witness said of the robbers: “They were not hanging around. They got straight into the car and fled.

“Amir had enjoyed a lovely evening with his wife and had been shopping earlier in the day.

“It raises real fears he was a deliberate target. It’s extremely serious.

“He was left absolutely terrified.”

Khan told his 2.1million followers last night: "Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton.

"I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me.

"Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face.

"The main thing is we’re both safe."