ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

My go-to face fake tanning hack only costs 2p and looks way better than the bottled stuff

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A WOMAN has shared the clever and cheap way she fake tans her face, and you won't believe what she used.

TikToker Kizzy Demelza, 28, from Hull, East Yorks warned she looked like an oompa loompa at first, but that the end results were worth it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btRSX_0fDRp9jV00
Kizzy Demelza has gone viral with her easy and cheap tanning hack Credit: Triangle News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBYFY_0fDRp9jV00
She revealed how a teabag can be used as fake tan and viewers of the video were left stunned by the results Credit: @___kiz/TikTok

Kizzy shared on her TikTok account, how she uses a teabag to create a stunning natural glow.

She said: “I look like an Oompa Loompa at first but it looks so good after washing off.

“I had heard that this is what women used to do back in the day and during the war times.

“So, I wanted to try it and give it a go for myself."

First, she brews a tea bag in a small amount of boiling water to release the natural dye.

Once it has cooled down she uses a makeup brush to apply the tea water over her face in even strokes.

She then let's it sit overnight before washing it off in the morning to reveal a stunning natural bronzed look.

She added: “I don’t get any funny looks as I do it before bedtime, then wash it off as soon as I wake up the next morning.

“It gives my face that tanned look for the rest of the day.”

The video has now garnered 1.9 million views and almost 100,000 likes.

She added: “I never realised that the video would blow up.

“I love that others are giving it a go.”

The blonde beauty even posted a follow-up video of her face in the morning to prove the hack was legit.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

A box of 240 PG Tips costs £3.99 in Tesco, meaning the hack costs less than 2p a pop - much cheaper than a holiday to Spain for a real tan.

Grateful fake tan fans flocked to the comments to thank Kizzy.

One woman wrote: “Are you kidding me?

“Why is this such a good idea.”

Another woman was willing to take the hack one step further and make it a full-body operation.

She quipped: “So, hear me out right.

“Pack of tea bags in the bath?”

Others compared the hack to dyeing your homework with tea bags in primary school to make it look old and authentic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cW0vw_0fDRp9jV00
Kizzy revealed the results in the morning, which gave her a natural tan Credit: @__kiz/TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hannah Betts's Better...not younger: Lost an hour’s sleep? How to fake the awake look

Yes, I know moving the clocks forward an hour is supposed to inspire springtastic glee. However, for some of us, the fear is that it will prove to be physically impossible. Last week, I was so exhausted I felt as though I was about to pass out. Hibernation hath no torpor like a fiftysomething with PMT. At least the autumn clockchange comes with that blissful extra hour in bed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tanning#Hack#Fake Tan#Bottled#Tiktok
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Furious parents vow to 'never return' to 'filthy' children's play centre in Sheffield after finding it littered with bottle tops, elastic bands, sweet wrappers and dust

Furious parents have vowed to 'never return' to a 'filthy' children's play centre in Sheffield after a mother found it littered with bottle tops, elastic bands, sweet wrappers and dust. Rachel Moore said Buccaneer's Bay, in Sheffield, was blighted by dirt and litter when she visited the indoor play area...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Is this Britain's filthiest flat? Disgusting images show rooms covered in piles of rubbish with hundreds of empty booze bottles, carrier bags filled with waste and rotting food left in kitchen

A removal boss has shared shocking pictures after his firm was called in to clear a city centre flat which was so cluttered with rubbish the floors couldn't be seen. Disgusting images depict the home in Newcastle awash with empty beer and rum bottles covered in thick layers of dust.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

‘Snobby’ woman trolled for demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too LOUD

A WOMAN has been branded "snobby" by online trolls after demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too loud. The anonymous woman, who is in her 40s and from the UK, took to Mumsnet and explained how she has lived in a "quiet, semi-rural steading conversion - a smallish cluster of houses in converted farm buildings" - for over 20 years.
U.K.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
397K+
Followers
19K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy