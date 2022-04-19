My go-to face fake tanning hack only costs 2p and looks way better than the bottled stuff

A WOMAN has shared the clever and cheap way she fake tans her face, and you won't believe what she used.

TikToker Kizzy Demelza, 28, from Hull, East Yorks warned she looked like an oompa loompa at first, but that the end results were worth it.

Kizzy Demelza has gone viral with her easy and cheap tanning hack Credit: Triangle News

She revealed how a teabag can be used as fake tan and viewers of the video were left stunned by the results Credit: @___kiz/TikTok

Kizzy shared on her TikTok account, how she uses a teabag to create a stunning natural glow.

She said: “I look like an Oompa Loompa at first but it looks so good after washing off.

“I had heard that this is what women used to do back in the day and during the war times.

“So, I wanted to try it and give it a go for myself."

First, she brews a tea bag in a small amount of boiling water to release the natural dye.

Once it has cooled down she uses a makeup brush to apply the tea water over her face in even strokes.

She then let's it sit overnight before washing it off in the morning to reveal a stunning natural bronzed look.

She added: “I don’t get any funny looks as I do it before bedtime, then wash it off as soon as I wake up the next morning.

“It gives my face that tanned look for the rest of the day.”

The video has now garnered 1.9 million views and almost 100,000 likes.

She added: “I never realised that the video would blow up.

“I love that others are giving it a go.”

The blonde beauty even posted a follow-up video of her face in the morning to prove the hack was legit.

A box of 240 PG Tips costs £3.99 in Tesco, meaning the hack costs less than 2p a pop - much cheaper than a holiday to Spain for a real tan.

Grateful fake tan fans flocked to the comments to thank Kizzy.

One woman wrote: “Are you kidding me?

“Why is this such a good idea.”

Another woman was willing to take the hack one step further and make it a full-body operation.

She quipped: “So, hear me out right.

“Pack of tea bags in the bath?”

Others compared the hack to dyeing your homework with tea bags in primary school to make it look old and authentic.