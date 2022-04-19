ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Oleksandr Usyk will study Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte as he targets unification fight after Anthony Joshua

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkQW6_0fDRp0my00

OLEKSANDR USYK will "study" Tyson Fury's WBC title fight with Dillian Whyte on Saturday at Wembley.

That is according to Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who confirmed the Ukrainian star's team will be in the capital to scout the competition in the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358B89_0fDRp0my00
Oleksandr Usyk will be studying Tyson Fury's fight with Dillian Whyte Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rs2HL_0fDRp0my00
Tyson Fury has previously hinted at retirement after his fight with Dillian Whyte Credit: Reuters

The 35-year-old is expected to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts in a rematch against Anthony Joshua this summer after a unanimous points victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

Fury could be Usyk's next opponent in a title unification bout in case of another win over Joshua, who could also secure an all-British battle if he beats the Ukrainian.

Krassyuk told Sky Sports: "Definitely yes [we will be watching the fight].

"Egis Klimas [Usyk's manager] and myself plan to attend the event and watch it from ringside.

"At Usyk's training camp, he will watch and study the fight on TV."

Fury recently hinted at retirement after this weekend's fight with Whyte.

However, the Gypsy King insists he is only concentrated on the upcoming bout and will address his future once the dust settles.

Fury said: "To be honest with you I am only thinking about Dillian Whyte, I am not thinking about retirement.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

"That will come after the fight, we will think about what will happen and what the future will hold for me.

"At the minute, I have a massive task in Dillian. A lot of people are underestimating Dillian Whyte but not me. I am giving him the respect he deserves throughout the training camp.

"I am not underestimating this guy, I give him the respect like I did for Deontay Wilder and everyone else."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmywN_0fDRp0my00

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Confident He's in Whyte's Head, Plans To Adapt To Him in The Ring

Tyson Fury has vowed that he will be able to accommodate to anything Dillian Whyte has to offer ahead of their huge showdown next weekend. The massive event at Wembley Stadium in London takes place on Saturday 23 April, as Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) defends his WBC heavyweight title against Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs), live on BT Sport Box Office and ESPN PPV.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte news LIVE: Latest build-up to heavyweight title fight

We are just two days away from a huge heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, with the pair fine-tuning preparations for their blockbuster clash.The all-British bout, sees Fury putting the WBC belt on the line at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in front of 94,000 fans, in one of the biggest contests in the history of British heavyweight boxing. Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) has waited a long time for a shot at world heavyweight glory, and it finally arrives on the grandest stage as the Jamaican-born Londoner looks to become the first man to defeat Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Whyte doubtful about Fury retiring after their fight on Saturday

By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte isn’t buying into the “rubbish” Tyson Fury has been telling the media this week about him retiring after their fight this Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London. Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) says the media are “up his a**,” believing everything Fury...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘Just a heavyweight who can punch’: Tommy Fury delivers withering verdict on Dillian Whyte

Tommy Fury has labelled Dillian Whyte as “just a heavyweight who can punch” and maintains he “hasn’t got a prayer” ahead of his heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury.  Tyson will make his UK return after four years against WBC mandatory challenger Whyte this Saturday in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. Tommy, who has been training with Tyson and fights on his half-brother’s undercard, told SunSport: “For me, this fight is a nice homecoming for Tyson, I don’t see it going past six rounds.“I feel like Tyson is just a cut above this man, Dillian Whyte is no Deontay...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Boxing#Combat#Oleksandr#Wbc#Ukrainian#Wba#Wbo#Ibf#British#Sky Sports#Sun Bingo Get
The Independent

‘If this goes off, I’m ready to swing’: Dillian Whyte reveals mindset during Tyson Fury press conference

Dillian Whyte was prepared to match Tyson Fury’s energy ahead of their first pre-fight face-off, saying he thought: “If this goes off, I’m ready to swing.”Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against his fellow Briton on Saturday night, with 94,000 fans expected to be in attendance at Wembley Stadium.The venue hosted Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference, which Whyte attended despite having skipped the first press conference last month – as well as Tuesday’s open workout. As such, it was the first time that Fury, 33, and Whyte had gone face-to-face since the bout was announced.Proceedings were cordial until the final...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Dillian Whyte can cause chaos against Tyson Fury and succeed where Deontay Wilder failed

There are some sporting moments that the mind cannot project until they have materialised.Across 10 years – 27 fights being the pugilists’ metric in this case – Tyson Fury had danced around, past and through opponents.He had safely navigated his first 16 fights without encountering any significant adversity, and even in his 17th outing when he was knocked down for the first time, Fury was at once back to his feet, disregarding Neven Pajkic’s ferocious haymaker in a manner that seemed to suck all spirit out of the Serb. One round later, Fury had stopped him.Still, the visual now...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Dillian Whyte prepared to do ‘whatever it takes’ to beat Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte says he is “willing to do whatever it takes” to have his hand raised against Tyson Fury as the rivals finally came head-to-head before this weekend’s world heavyweight title fight.Whyte has swerved several media obligations, including the fight announcement press conference and Tuesday’s open workouts, ahead of a bout that is expected to attract 94,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.But he turned up to face WBC champion Fury for the final pre-fight press conference, a cordial affair where both fighters complimented each other. Only when they stared off did tempers flare between the camps although both...
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Tyson Fury: Heavyweight says he has 'zero' connection with Daniel Kinahan

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has insisted he has "absolutely zero" involvement with Daniel Kinahan, either in a business or advisory role. Last week Kinahan was among seven people hit with worldwide financial sanctions by the United States. Fury, 33, had previously been advised by Irishman Kinahan. The Briton, who...
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
397K+
Followers
19K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy