'It was just after half 10 and my new boss was pouring pints down my neck': Chris Tarrant admits he spent the first decade of his TV career drinking on the job

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Chris Tarrant has admitted he spent the first decade of his television career drinking on the job.

The TV presenter, 75, worked as a schoolteacher after leaving university before becoming a newsreader on ATV Today in the early 1970s.

The host, who also hosted kids' show Tiswas from 1974 to 1981, admitted he would start his day with 'livener' pints from 10:30am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnJOh_0fDRoylE00
Candid: Chris Tarrant has admitted he spent the first decade of his television career drinking on the job (pictured in 2019)

Writing in his new memoir It's Not A Proper Job, seen by the Daily Star, Chris said: 'On the day I began, I met a lovely guy called John Swallow. His idea of showing me the ropes was to go to The Crown pub.

'It was just after half 10 and my new boss was pouring pints down my neck.

'This became the normal pattern for most of the next 10 years. We would take what we always referred to as the "livener", then start our day.

'We would almost certainly have a couple more at lunchtime and then there was the Green Room – open during transmission.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pqfV_0fDRoylE00
Back in the day: The TV presenter, 75, worked as a schoolteacher before becoming a newsreader on ATV Today in the early 1970s (pictured on ATV Today in 1973)

Chris also reportedly bemoans that the 'real alcohol culture' in the TV industry is now no more in the book.

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host was previously fined £6,000 after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving back in 2018.

The broadcaster was banned from driving for 12 months at Reading Magistrates' Court after he was breathalysed following a pub lunch at the Bladebone Inn in Bucklebury, Berkshire, in November 2017.

He was caught driving a Mercedes car with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hi8LR_0fDRoylE00
Memories: The host, who also hosted kids' show Tiswas from 1974 to 1981, admitted he would start his day with 'livener' pints from 10:30am 

The pub is just 1.5 miles away from Mr Tarrant's home, roughly a four-minute drive.

The presenter previously hit back at the allegation by saying he was 'entirely sober' before he arrived home from an afternoon at the pub.

He had spent an hour-and-a-half in the pub, drinking four brandy and ports before getting behind the wheel.

The District Judge was told that concerned staff at the pub and other members of the public felt Tarrant had drunk too much to drive and saw him stumbling at the bar then discussed what they should do. Police arrived at his home 13 minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zXI7i_0fDRoylE00
Past: The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host was previously fined £6,000 after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving back in 2018 (pictured with his wife Jane Bird in 2018)

Comments / 0

