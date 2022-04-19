ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'How lucky am I?': Jacqueline Jossa is unveiled as Baby Dino on The Masked Singer Live tour as she wows audience with her 'incredible' vocals

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Jacqueline Jossa was wowed audiences as she took part on the final night of The Masked Singer Live tour at Wembley Arena on Monday.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the touring game show sees celebrities showcase their vocal talents while hidden behind elaborate costumes.

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline, 29, took to the stage to perform Adele while concealing her identity in an incredible Baby Dino costume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GItkv_0fDRoBwz00
Incredible: Jacqueline Jossa took to the stage at Wembley Arena on Monday to perform Adele in a Baby Dino costume as she took part in The Masked Singer Live tour 

The I'm A Celebrity star sounded incredible as she belted out Easy On Me under the huge orange cracked shell and a blue scaled suit.

It was the second time Jacqueline had appeared on the tour, having previously performed for the Manchester Arena leg of the show.

Presenter Joel, 36, and the audience were seen telling Jacqueline to 'take it off' before a helper came on stage to remove the huge dino head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AviTJ_0fDRoBwz00
Surprise! The former EastEnders actress, 29, was unmasked in one of the extravagant ITV masks on the final night of the shows tour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34t76h_0fDRoBwz00
Wow: The I'm A Celebrity star sounded incredible as she sang Adele's Easy On Me under the huge orange cracked shell and a blue scaled suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqwfZ_0fDRoBwz00

After being unmasked fans took to social media to tell Jacqueline how 'incredible' she was.

On the night, judges Denise Van Outen, Davina McCall and Aston Merrygold sat on the panel giving out their guesses.

On Tuesday morning, Jacqueline gave her fans an update and revealed that her whole family were in the audience watching her perform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4792lg_0fDRoBwz00
Fun times: Presenter Joel Dommett, 36, and the audience were seen telling Jacqueline to 'take it off' before a helper came on stage to remove the huge dino head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6xDC_0fDRoBwz00
Celeb filed night: Judges Denise Van Outen, Davina McCall and Aston Merrygold sat on the panel giving out their guesses helping the audience

She said: 'I'm in a really good mood today because I had such a good evening last night at The Masked Singer live.

'It was so much fun the kids came to watch and whole family, it felt so good.'

However, she kept her children, Ella, seven, and Mia, three, in the dark leaving them guessing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGnC3_0fDRoBwz00
Family time: Jacqueline gave her fans an update and revealed that her whole family were in the audience watching her perform and her 'kids didn't know' she was doing it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MN2oA_0fDRoBwz00
So fun: Jacqueline seemed shocked by the opportunity telling fans: 'Days like last night do show you how lucky I am, like how ridiculous but I sang at Wembley arena!'

She said: 'Days like last night do show you how lucky I am, like I literally, how ridiculous but I sang at Wembley arena! It was such good fun and the kids loved it.

'My kids though didn't know I was doing it because I left it for a surprise for them so they were guessing.

'But as soon as I started singing about two lines in Mia went "that sounds like my mummy" and she's only three years old. The bigger ones didn't work it out till the second song.'

Jacqueline's partner Dan Osborne, 30, took to his Instagram Story to congratulate the star.

He wrote: 'She absolutely smashed it last night @JacJossa 2x Masked Singer Live Champ.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zEz8_0fDRoBwz00
Proud: Jacqueline's partner Dan Osbourne, 30, took to his Story to congratulate the star
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwqiM_0fDRoBwz00
Surprise! Jacqueline kept her children, Ella, seven, and Mia, three, in the dark leaving them guessing as they watched in the audience with their dad Dan 

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Dan Osborne
Person
Adele
Person
Joel Dommett
Person
Jacqueline Jossa
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The photos Married At First Sight producers don't want you to see: Shock images show what REALLY happened behind the scenes during filming on the finale - and some unlikely friendships

While there's no shortage of drama during Married At First Sight 's dinner parties, things aren't always what they seem behind the scenes. Daily Mail Australia can reveal that plenty of strategic planning by the show's producers made sure Monday night's finale made for excellent TV. The participants were given...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Katharine McPhee and David Foster: A Timeline of Their Relationship

There’s a song in Katharine McPhee’s heart! The American Idol alum and David Foster were friends for years before they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu in May 2017. “When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#Celebrity
