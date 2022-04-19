ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Russian military bases visible on Google Maps: Ukraine posts 'uncensored' satellite pictures of Kremlin command posts - as tech giant insists they were always freely available

By Walter Finch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A cache of uncensored satellite images showing some of Russia's many military sites have been posted online by Ukraine.

Among the sites visible are Russia's sole decrepit aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, a nuclear weapons storage base in Murmansk, Russia's advanced Su-57 fighter jet and air bases in strategic regions in Kurss and Kamchatka.

They were posted by the Twitter account @ArmedForcesUkr which, while not verified, has been cited by the official Ukrainian Ministry of Defence account in the past.

The tweet claims that Google had dramatically uncensored the pictures so that they were no longer blurred in a move seen as the tech giant stepping into the war on the Ukrainian side. It claims all of Russia's military and strategic sites were now viewable on Google Maps at maximum resolution of about 0.5 metres per pixel.

But Google insists they were always freely available to the public and that the images do not mark a change in policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4pra_0fDRnuC700
The sole Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in port, where it needs to undergo constant maintenance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09C92R_0fDRnuC700
The nuclear-powered missile cruiser Peter the Great seen at its home port in Murmansk alongside the slightly smaller Slava class cruiser Marshal Ustinov
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWqV8_0fDRnuC700
Two Russian nuclear-powered submarines sit in port alongside two smaller submarines in the Murmansk region, home of the Russian Northern fleet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRpMq_0fDRnuC700
An airbase showing a number of parked jets in an airbase in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TaJJT_0fDRnuC700
More jets are visible parked out in the open outside of their hangars at a Russian military airbase, thought to be the advanced Su-57 fighter jet 

A Google spokesperson insisted that there has been no change in policy of blurring sensitive sites and that the images have always been available.

A Google spokesperson said: 'We haven't made any blurring changes to our satellite imagery in Russia.'

Sensitive military installations in the UK are also visible on Google Maps, including the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth in its home port of Portsmouth.

It should be noted that the images are not thought to be up-to-the-minute and sometimes satellite images are not updated for years, meaning that the configuration of Russian ships and hardware could be very different today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pyY3W_0fDRnuC700
A trio of Russian submarines docked at their home base in the Murmansk region of northern Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFqR1_0fDRnuC700
A large number of warships are seen docked in port in Yekaterininskaya at their home in Murmansk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxlr3_0fDRnuC700
The Tsentral'nyy aerodrome in the east of Russia on the border with China near Kamchatka shows aircraft parked in plain sight of Google's satellites
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xvT0_0fDRnuC700
A Russian nuclear storage facility showing a number of missile silos in a rocky, mountainous region of Murmansk

The revelations of sensitive Russian military and strategic sites come as the country launches a renewed offensive in the Donbas region of Ukraine as the war enters a new phase.

The regional governor of the eastern Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, claimed that The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian troops' offensive in Rubizhne and Popasna.

Haidai said that they would attempt to evacuate civilians from neighbouring Kreminna, just a couple of miles from Rubizhne Luhansk region, today.

People who had not already fled were effectively hostages to the Russian forces, which had not stopped shelling and blocking civilian escape routes, Haidai added.

'Volunteers will help us in the evacuation today, the police will take elderly and less mobile people to the buses, as well as people from shelters.

'Therefore, when you see the patrol, do not delay - this is a chance to escape.

'Every day such opportunities decrease.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Mpag_0fDRnuC700
A Ukrainian tank scores a direct hit against a Russian BMP armoured personnel carrier (right of shot) from several hundred metres, with the shot passing through the burnt out husk of a building (left of shot)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNVaS_0fDRnuC700
Russian troops move into Mariupol as they continue to try and take the city from Ukraine to free up forces for attacks in the Donbas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJVCd_0fDRnuC700
A large Russian offensive in the Donbas region had been predicted by Ukraine's army for weeks (Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 17, 2022)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWpo6_0fDRnuC700
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he launched the military operation to save the region's Russian-speaking population from a 'genocide' carried out by a 'neo-Nazi' Kyiv regime 

After weeks of having their assaults on Kyiv thwarted at every turn, Putin's commanders have now refocused their efforts on the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, along with other regions of Ukraine's eastern flank.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday dubbed this new assault 'The Battle of the Donbas'.

Ukrainian media outlets and Telegram channels reported a series of explosions along the front line in the Donetsk region, with shelling taking place in Marinka, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk throughout the evening.

Local officials and media also said explosions were heard in Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine, Mykolaiv in the south and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.

'We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time. A large part of the Russian army is now dedicated to this offensive,' Zelensky said in his daily presidential address last night.

'No matter how many Russian soldiers are brought here, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. I am grateful to all our fighters, to all our heroic cities in Donbas, Mariupol, as well as to the cities in the region of Kharkiv that are being held.'

The coming battle is viewed as pivotal to deciding the ultimate fate of Ukraine - and perhaps of Russia as well.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Ukraine#Military Installations#Kremlin#Russian#Twitter#Armedforcesukr#Google Maps#The Royal Navy
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy