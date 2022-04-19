ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fears Amir Khan was targeted after he was seen with £72,000 watch on Instagram before he was robbed at gunpoint

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

AMIR Khan may have been targeted for his £72,000 watch at gunpoint after robbers saw it on Instagram, it is feared.

The boxing champ, 35, has posted several photos wearing the 19 carat rose gold time piece, among other expensive watches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJc5E_0fDRmsXI00
Amir Khan wore his £72,000 watch at a charity event the night before it was robbed Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yXR9_0fDRmsXI00
Amir Khan was pictured with a fan the same day wearing the time piece
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182XLE_0fDRmsXI00
He wore a luxury watch in an Instagram post this month Credit: Instagram

He was pictured with a fan wearing it while shopping in Oxford Street yesterday and had it on in an Instagram post from a charity bash the night before.

It was also seen in a Ramadan post earlier this month and he wore it in a picture in Dubai in August.

Other posts show him wearing several other luxury watches.

Khan is known to be into the accessories and has owned expensive makes including Rolex, Breitling, AP and Franck Muller.

He bought himself a Richard Mille RM32 watch, writing in October 2020: "Not often I treat myself."

But it is feared armed robbers may have specifically targeted him after seeing the pictures.

Police confirmed officers are following a number of enquiries.

Khan was left absolutely terrified after being robbed at gunpoint by the two thugs on a night out with wife Faryal, 30.

They held a gun to his head and made him hand over his watch last night in Leyton, East London, he revealed.

He said he was crossing the street when they ran up to him, pointed a gun in his face as his wife stood a few steps behind.

They snatched the £72,000 Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph before speeding off in a car.

An eyewitness told The Sun the Olympic medallist boxer was shaken up by the ordeal.

The witness said of the robbers: “They were not hanging around. They got straight into the car and fled.

“Amir had enjoyed a lovely evening with his wife and had been shopping earlier in the day.

“It raises real fears he was a deliberate target. It’s extremely serious.

“He was left absolutely terrified.”

Last year footballer Jesse Lingard's watch was stolen from his dressing room while he was playing for West Ham.

And in 2020 Dele Alli was battered by knife-wielding robbers who burst in an stole watches and jewellery.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 21:15hrs on Monday, 18 April to High Road, Leyton.

“A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing.

“There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

“Police responded and conducted an area search. At this very early stage there have been no arrests.

"An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7EFv_0fDRmsXI00
The 19 carat rose gold Franck Muller Vanguard watch, worth £72,000, is studded with hundreds of diamonds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIZ4Q_0fDRmsXI00
Amir Khan often wears luxury time pieces Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AcpPA_0fDRmsXI00
The boxing champ was left terrified after the gunpoint robbery Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Picture of boxer Amir Khan’s stolen £70k watch released

The Metropolitan Police have asked the public for any information about the ‘easily’ recognisable custom-made Franck Muller timepiece. Police have released an image of a £70,000 watch stolen from former boxing world champion Amir Khan, as they urged witnesses to come forward. Khan, 25, said he and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Richard Mille
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Ap
Daily Mail

Moment man is Tasered and punched in the face by police while trying to stop his house being repossessed as he's cleared of affray after judge said he had right to defend his home and officers had entered unlawfully

A homeowner facing repossession was cleared of affray after a judge told a jury that he had every right to defend his home against two policemen who entered illegally, punched and Tasered him. Robert White, 62, barricaded himself inside his home in Sheerness, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Killer seen ‘trying to massacre’ neighbours on CCTV after father-of-three stabbed to death

CCTV footage shows a killer allegedly trying to carry out a “massacre” of his neighbours which saw a father-of-three stabbed to death and two others wounded.Can Arslan, 52, is on trial for the murder of Matthew Boorman, who was stabbed 27 times on his front lawn after returning home from work.Bristol Crown Court heard it is not disputed Arslan killed Boorman, 43, but the jury in the trial has been told it must decide whether his death was murder or manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.Arslan was fuelled by “anger and revenge” against fellow residents in his village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
397K+
Followers
19K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy