ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch West Brom’s Gardner-Hickman boot ball into Nottingham Forest fans after whistle and leave entire stand fuming

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

WEST BROM ace Taylor Gardner-Hickman enraged Nottingham Forest fans on Monday night... by booting the ball at them.

The Baggies academy graduate was selected by Steve Bruce for his side's clash at promotion-chasing Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1Ske_0fDRmjpz00
Taylor Gardner-Hickman boots the ball into the stands Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8t6a_0fDRmjpz00
The youngster apologises alongside his captain Jake Livermore Credit: Twitter

The match started badly for the ten-man visitors, who fell to a 2-0 deficit inside 23 minutes via goals by Brennan Johnson and Ryan Yates.

Taylor-Hickman, 20, dangerously let out his frustration seven minutes before half-time.

After a free-kick was given, the defender smashed the ball into the stands at the City Ground.

A number of supporters were forced to quickly swivel to try and avoid being hit by the ferociously struck ball.

Gardner-Hickman's outburst prompted fury from the Forest faithful - but he was only shown a yellow card by referee David Webb.

He did raise a hand in apology to the supporters, alongside his captain Jake Livermore.

Gardner-Hickman had only come on as part of a reshuffle following Darnell Furlong's 17th minute red card.

Things went from bad to worse after his outburst.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Jack Colback stunned the Baggies with an outrageous volley to make it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

The incredible goal saw him labelled the "heir to Marco van Basten" on social media.

Sam Surridge then made it 4-0 on another miserable outing for West Brom.

Bruce's side are now 12th in the Championship table, with their previous play-off hopes from earlier in the season in tatters.

Forest, meanwhile, are flying high in fifth - while also possessing two games in hand on their rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xShgz_0fDRmjpz00
Steve Bruce's side endured another miserable evening Credit: Rex

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after tragic death of Man Utd’s stars son

MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool fans have shown their support for Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause after the tragic death of his baby son. The Portugal legend, 37, and partner Georgina Rodriguez shared their heartbreak on Monday night after their newborn son passed away. Ronaldo was understandably left out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Ince Delighted With Reading’s Belief In Late Swansea Draw

Tom McIntyre was again the hero and saved the Royals from defeat with a last-minute equaliser against Swansea City in a 4-4 thriller at the SCL Stadium. Reading continued to fight throughout the game, despite going 4-1 down. Lucas Joao gave us the lead in the first half before Swansea equalised through Hannes Wolf. Joel Piroe gave the Swans the lead in the 12th minute before scoring again through a penalty right on half time. Michael Obafemi made it 4-1 with 58 minutes on the clock.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darnell Furlong
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Jack Colback
Person
Sam Surridge
Person
Ryan Yates
Person
Brennan Johnson
Person
Jake Livermore
SB Nation

The Opposition View: Everton vs Leicester | Plenty to play for

Coming off of the massive 1-0 victory against Manchester United a week and a half ago, Everton must continue to take points from the remaining matches they have to play to ensure survival. The first such test will be against a Leicester City lot that have had difficulties at points this season, but have played better - for the most part - recently.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta angrily CONFRONTS a Blues fan at full-time after their 4-2 defeat by Arsenal... with supporter appearing to bemoan lack of fight shown by Thomas Tuchel's men at Stamford Bridge

A furious Cesar Azpilicueta was involved in an ugly confrontation with a Chelsea supporter following their shock 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal. The Spain international endured mixed fortunes at Stamford Bridge, scoring the Blues' second to draw the game level at 2-2 before conceding a stoppage-time penalty which Bukayo Saka converted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Booting#Uk#West Brom#Baggies Academy
The Independent

Eddie Howe delighted to match Newcastle record set by Sir Bobby Robson

Eddie Howe admitted his delight at matching one of predecessor Sir Bobby Robson’s achievements as Newcastle took another step towards Premier League safety.The hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace was the Magpies’ sixth successive top-flight victory at St James’ Park, the first time they have achieved that feat since April 2004 under Robson.Head coach Howe said: “It is incredible because you’re talking about an absolute legend of the football club and quite rightly so, someone I always admired – I never met him, but someone I admired from afar greatly for everything he achieved in the game.“He’s the benchmark, really,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City 3-0 Brighton: Pep Guardiola's side roar back into form with second-half blitz of Seagulls to go back above Liverpool to the top of the Premier League, with Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all on target

So the dynamic of the Premier League title race has changed once again. Manchester City went in to this game trailing Liverpool for the first time in months. Failure to win would have felt like a savage blow. Instead victory has changed the feel once again and not only because City have their noses in front.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Everton inch closer to safety as Richarlison rescues last-gasp point against Leicester

Everton’s season has been beset by injuries but they can be grateful for injury time at Goodison Park. Their winners against Arsenal and Newcastle came deep in added time and, with 91 minutes on the clock, Leicester were leading. Then Richarlison scuffed in a first home league goal since December. Everton may not have deserved a point, but it may prove priceless.It moved them four clear of Burnley and took them into territory they have not charted since September: they have gone two games unbeaten. And if that illustrates how sorry their season has been, Goodison may wonder if a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

West Brom weigh up John Swift swoop

Albion have regularly sent scouts to watch Reading’s John Swift over the past few months, the Express & Star understands. The attacking midfielder, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in the Championship, is set to leave the Royals as a free agent at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Frank Lampard gives Everton warning ahead of Leicester clash

Frank Lampard has reminded his players that the job is not yet done and they cannot afford to lose focus despite the morale-boosting win over Manchester United last time out. The 1-0 victory lifted the mood around Goodison after defeat at Burnley three days before had left spirits at rock-bottom and staring relegation in the face.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
397K+
Followers
19K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy