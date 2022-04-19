Watch West Brom’s Gardner-Hickman boot ball into Nottingham Forest fans after whistle and leave entire stand fuming

WEST BROM ace Taylor Gardner-Hickman enraged Nottingham Forest fans on Monday night... by booting the ball at them.

The Baggies academy graduate was selected by Steve Bruce for his side's clash at promotion-chasing Forest.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman boots the ball into the stands Credit: Twitter

The youngster apologises alongside his captain Jake Livermore Credit: Twitter

The match started badly for the ten-man visitors, who fell to a 2-0 deficit inside 23 minutes via goals by Brennan Johnson and Ryan Yates.

Taylor-Hickman, 20, dangerously let out his frustration seven minutes before half-time.

After a free-kick was given, the defender smashed the ball into the stands at the City Ground.

A number of supporters were forced to quickly swivel to try and avoid being hit by the ferociously struck ball.

Gardner-Hickman's outburst prompted fury from the Forest faithful - but he was only shown a yellow card by referee David Webb.

He did raise a hand in apology to the supporters, alongside his captain Jake Livermore.

Gardner-Hickman had only come on as part of a reshuffle following Darnell Furlong's 17th minute red card.

Things went from bad to worse after his outburst.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Jack Colback stunned the Baggies with an outrageous volley to make it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

The incredible goal saw him labelled the "heir to Marco van Basten" on social media.

Sam Surridge then made it 4-0 on another miserable outing for West Brom.

Bruce's side are now 12th in the Championship table, with their previous play-off hopes from earlier in the season in tatters.

Forest, meanwhile, are flying high in fifth - while also possessing two games in hand on their rivals.