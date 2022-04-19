ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia cricketer Mitch Marsh in hospital with Covid after outbreak in IPL side Delhi Capitals

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

AUSTRALIA cricketer Mitch Marsh has been hospitalised with Covid following an outbreak among his Delhi Capitals team-mates.

The Aussie all-rounder was one of a handful of players in the IPL side's bio bubble to test positive for the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjw6x_0fDRmA8g00
Mitch Marsh has been hospitalised with Covid Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V31WQ_0fDRmA8g00
Delhi Capitals are "closely monitoring" Marsh's condition Credit: PA

A team statement read: “Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital.

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition.

"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well.

"Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.

"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly."

As a result of the outbreak, the Capital's clash with the Punjab Kings on Wednesday has been moved from the MCA Stadium in Pune to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

The remainder of the squad will undergo RT-PCR testing on the morning of the match.

News of Marsh's hospitalisation came hours after Aussie cricket hero Ryan Campbell was placed into intensive care.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack in a playground and has been placed in an induced coma.

WA Cricket CEO Christina Matthews has led the chorus of get-well wishes and support sent to his family,

She said: "WA Cricket is in shock to hear of Ryan’s medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack over the long weekend.

“On behalf of all WA Cricket staff, players and the wider cricket community, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thoughts to Ryan, his wife Leontina and their family at this time.

“We know he is in the best care, and hope he pulls through and is able to make a full and speedy recovery.”

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
SPORTbible

David Warner Smashes Record In IPL

A respectful knock from David Warner in the IPL has seen the Aussie hit a huge milestone overnight. Playing for the Delhi Capitals, Warner smashed an unbeaten 60 against the Punjab Kings with the knock seeing Warner pass 1,000 runs against the Kings. Warner has now become only the second...
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

El Clásico: These Chennai Players Will Not Let Mumbai Win: MI vs CSK, IPL 2022

MI vs CSK, DY Patil Stadium. El Clásico. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is one of the most awaited games in the T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma against MS Dhoni, Keiron Pollard vs DJ Bravo, Suryakumar Yadav vs Ambati Raydu, Jasprit Bumrah vs Ravindra Jadeja… The list of rivalries goes on. CSK is one of the most dominant teams in the IPL history but has the lowest winning percentage against mighty MI! That is why this game is.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Campbell
Person
Mitchell Marsh
Person
Christina Matthews
BBC

Women's Six Nations: The man turning England's scrum around

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester Date: Sunday, 24 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. England's current dominance at the top of the world game is unquestionable, but a...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Delhi Capitals#Ipl#Australia#Aussie#Capital#The Punjab Kings#Ts Cs#Wa Cricket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales make five changes for France clash

Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 22 April Time: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Watch live on S4C, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and later on demand. Listen live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sounds and via BBC Sport website and app. Report on BBC Sport website and app. Wales have made...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I'm not going to stand there in a blazer sipping a gin and tonic': After becoming the first black president of a county, new Gloucestershire chief David Lawrence is eager to rid cricket of its beige suits and stuffiness

The new president of Gloucestershire sits in the Bristol pavilion, his right foot encased in a protective boot after one stringent workout too many, and contemplates a very different approach to county cricket officialdom. 'I'm not going to stand there in a blazer sipping a gin and tonic,' says David...
SPORTS
BBC

Six Nations: Wales' ticket prices at record levels

Tickets to see Wales play in the Six Nations could set fans back as much as £130 next year. Fixtures for the 2023 tournament were announced on Wednesday, with Wales playing on Saturdays in all five rounds of the competition. Some fans were dismayed at the cost, saying they...
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
397K+
Followers
19K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy