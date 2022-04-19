Australia cricketer Mitch Marsh in hospital with Covid after outbreak in IPL side Delhi Capitals

AUSTRALIA cricketer Mitch Marsh has been hospitalised with Covid following an outbreak among his Delhi Capitals team-mates.

The Aussie all-rounder was one of a handful of players in the IPL side's bio bubble to test positive for the virus.

Mitch Marsh has been hospitalised with Covid Credit: GETTY

Delhi Capitals are "closely monitoring" Marsh's condition Credit: PA

A team statement read: “Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital.

"The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh’s condition.

"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well.

"Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.

"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly."

As a result of the outbreak, the Capital's clash with the Punjab Kings on Wednesday has been moved from the MCA Stadium in Pune to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

The remainder of the squad will undergo RT-PCR testing on the morning of the match.

News of Marsh's hospitalisation came hours after Aussie cricket hero Ryan Campbell was placed into intensive care.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack in a playground and has been placed in an induced coma.

WA Cricket CEO Christina Matthews has led the chorus of get-well wishes and support sent to his family,

She said: "WA Cricket is in shock to hear of Ryan’s medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack over the long weekend.

“On behalf of all WA Cricket staff, players and the wider cricket community, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thoughts to Ryan, his wife Leontina and their family at this time.

“We know he is in the best care, and hope he pulls through and is able to make a full and speedy recovery.”

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS