One person killed in crash in Uptown Dallas

A man has been killed in a crash along the Woodall Rodgers service road in Uptown Dallas early Tuesday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. a pick-up truck veered out of control and slammed into a tree on the service road near North Saint Paul Street according to Dallas Police.

The victim was killed at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators have not determined how fast the pick-up was going or why the driver lost control.

