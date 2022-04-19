ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City MSW Information Session

uiowa.edu
 3 days ago

Please join us via Zoom for an info session to learn more about earning your MSW...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
KCJJ

City of Iowa City seeking candidates for police officer

(City of Iowa City news release) The City of Iowa City is now accepting applications for Police Officers. Visit www.icgov.org/joinICPD for more information and to apply online. Candidates who submit an online application by Friday, April 8, 2022, will be scheduled for testing in April 2022. For more information or...
IOWA CITY, IA
KROC News

Iowa Town of Less Than a Thousand is the Epitome of Corruption

If you somehow made your way through Armstrong, Iowa, it likely wouldn't even register in your mind. The tiny, sleepy town located in the north-central part of the state has a population of 875 people, and the closest city with a population of more than 10,000 is Fort Dodge -- an hour and a half long drive away.
ARMSTRONG, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy