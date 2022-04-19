ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Jakobsen Graduate Development Series: Professional Engagement Using Twitter

uiowa.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media is a powerful tool that can be used to connect professionals around the globe, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to start, push yourself into professional twitter or know how to reach...

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tenured female economics professor is fired for saying Black Lives Matter 'destroyed' Mount Royal University in Calgary so much she 'doesn't recognize it'

A tenured economics professor in Canada was fired for saying Black Lives Matter destroyed her university to such an extent she 'doesn't recognize it anymore'. Frances Widdowson, who also taught justice and policy studies, was sacked from Mount Royal University in Calgary, Canada last year. The academic is now calling...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Zoom Register#Jakobsentwitter419#Department Of Pathology#Department Of Chemistry#Department Of Community#Behavioral Health
The Independent

Parents sue Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat claiming they caused teenage son’s suicide through ‘addictive design’

The family of a Wisconsin teenager who died by suicide in 2015 have sued the parent companies of Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, claiming the companies sparked his mental crisis with their addictive products.Donna Dawley, the mother of Christopher "CJ" Dawley, filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms and Snap in the federal court circuit of Wisconsin last week, alleging wrongful death.The suit was filed with the help of the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC), a specialist law firm founded to force social media companies to change their design practices by imposing financial penalties on them.“Congressional testimony has shown that...
LAW
The Atlantic

How Two Internet Nemeses Became Friends

Each installment of “The Friendship Files” features a conversation between The Atlantic’s Julie Beck and two or more friends, exploring the history and significance of their relationship. This week she talks with two former online adversaries who became friends. They met arguing in the comment section of...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy