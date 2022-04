The Denver Nuggets are attempting to get back into their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors at home on Thursday night as the matchup shifts to the Mile High City for Game 3. The Warriors enter with a 2-0 series lead and have dominated so far, winning the first two games by a combined 36 points despite the fact that Stephen Curry has been coming off of the bench. If Denver is going to turn things around, Nikola Jokic will need to receive more help from his supporting cast. With three quarters of play in the books, it is the Nuggets who own a slim lead over the Warriors in Denver.

DENVER, CO ・ 24 MINUTES AGO