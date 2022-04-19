ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Second man arrested in fatal Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

superhits1027.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — A second person wanted in the deadly shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub was arrested Monday in Illinois. The...

www.superhits1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Chicago Man Hit With 105-Year Prison Sentence for ‘Execution’-Style Shooting of 14-Year-Old Girl

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 105 years in prison after the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt. According to the Associated Press, Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, was convicted of murder in March and sentenced by a Lake County judge on April 14. Tribitt’s body was found in September 2019, in a Gary, Indiana alley, with her hands bound behind her back with cords. Tribbit was reportedly found five days after she met Simmons at a birthday party in Chicago, as Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Doug Shaw called the killing an “execution.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Second Person#Nightclub#The U S Marshal Service#The Taboo Night Club
CBS Chicago

Man charged with stabbing sister to death in Evanston in fight over household chores

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with stabbing his sister to death inside a home in Evanston over the weekend. Andy Aphour, 26, was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing that killed his sister, Karen Aphour, 30, on Saturday night. At 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Evanston police were called to the 100 block of Callan Avenue – just across Howard Street from the boundary between Evanston and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. They found Karen Aphour at the scene with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Witnesses told responding officers ahead of time that Andy Aphour was still in the home. He was arrested without incident. During the investigation, Andy Aphour admitted to stabbing his sister, police said. The stabbing was preceded by a quarrel about routine household chores, police said. Bond for Andy Aphour was set Monday at $300,000, and he was ordered to surrender his passport. His next court date is May 2 at the Skokie Courthouse.
EVANSTON, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A 27-Year-Old Indiana Mother and Her 5-Month Old Son Missing After A Day At The Park.

Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."
NEW PARIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Chicago

Search on for attackers in violent home invasion in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN,  Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Lawn were searching for four perpetrators in a home invasion that targeted an elderly woman int the southwest suburb late Tuesday. At 6:10 p.m., the woman answered a ring at her door to find a woman wearing what looked like an orange or red coat. The woman at the door was posing as if she were selling candy, police said. Soon afterward, a man wearing what looked like a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie forced his way into the house at gunpoint – knocking the victim to the ground. That man held the older woman down at gunpoint, while another man came in and ransacked the home. The suspects fled and met with a fourth person driving a white Kia Optima as a getaway car. They were last seen traveling on 105th Place near Cicero Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries. Police released multiple surveillance photos. Anyone who can help to identify the suspects is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051. Tips can also be texted to (708) 613-8477 and video can be sent to Oaklawn-Il.gov/camera-share.
OAK LAWN, IL
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJLA

Temple Hills man arrested in DC special police officer Angela Washington's fatal shooting

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metropolitan Police announced an arrest was made in the September 2021 fatal shooting of special police officer Angela Washington. Jadohn Bracey, 22, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning by members of the Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Evidence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy