Second man arrested in fatal Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Oak Lawn were searching for four perpetrators in a home invasion that targeted an elderly woman int the southwest suburb late Tuesday. At 6:10 p.m., the woman answered a ring at her door to find a woman wearing what looked like an orange or red coat. The woman at the door was posing as if she were selling candy, police said. Soon afterward, a man wearing what looked like a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie forced his way into the house at gunpoint – knocking the victim to the ground. That man held the older woman down at gunpoint, while another man came in and ransacked the home. The suspects fled and met with a fourth person driving a white Kia Optima as a getaway car. They were last seen traveling on 105th Place near Cicero Avenue. The victim suffered minor injuries. Police released multiple surveillance photos. Anyone who can help to identify the suspects is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051. Tips can also be texted to (708) 613-8477 and video can be sent to Oaklawn-Il.gov/camera-share.

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO