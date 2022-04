GoSolo is a universal, smart, personal mobility device designed for people to move seamlessly through indoor spaces and controlled outdoor environments. There’s nothing worse than running late for a flight and having to sprint through the airport with at least two bags in each hand and one hanging from your shoulders. Before you even make it to your terminal, you’re out of breath and your arms are losing circulation. The trek intensifies for those who might require some mobility assistance, like wheelchairs or scooters.

ELECTRONICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO