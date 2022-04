Scoey Mitchell, comedian and TV actor who was one of the first Black actors to take a leading role in a TV sitcom, died this past week at the age of 92. Mitchell starred in the short-lived 1970 ABC sitcom “Barefoot in the Park,” which was based on a Tony-winning 1963 Broadway play starring Robert Redford. With Black actors playing the newlywed couple at the center of the plot, “Barefoot in the Park” was the first sitcom since “Amos ‘n’ Andy” nearly 20 years prior to have a predominantly Black cast.

