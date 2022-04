Some Connecticut homes are located near country clubs. Others, like the home on 5 Hedley Farms Road in Westport, have country club-like features. Listed for $12.75 million, the Westport home has more than 7 acres of land that contains a pool, pool house and a 900 square-foot roof-top deck with 360-degree views of Long Island Sound, according to the listing. In addition to its outdoor living spaces, the property also has a “ProLinks par 3 golf hole,” complete with a sand bunker and putting green, the listing notes, as well as “3-acre private pond with a serene wildlife preserve full of herons and egrets.”

WESTPORT, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO