Petaluma Roasted Peanut Butter & Sweet Potato Dog Food

We've become odd, haven't we? The isolation and surreality of the past couple years has caused many of us to regress to a semi-feral state, daunted and alarmed by things like zippers, small talk, other people's nostrils, and the general art of being a person in public. I'm increasingly concerned that when we're collectively expected to re-emerge, tousled and bleary, into the "real world" to interact with other humans in a pre-2020 fashion, I'm going to forget how to form sentences. I'll just be able to do the weird little songs I've been singing to my two dogs, Penelope and Ogdred, all day as I hunch over my laptop, or the truly creepy joy noise I made when I found a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in my freezer.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 27 DAYS AGO