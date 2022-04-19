Roland announces Inspire the Music: 50 Years of Roland History
rekkerd.org
2 days ago
Roland is continuing to celebrate its 50th anniversary with the unveiling of the Inspire the Music: 50 Years of Roland History anniversary book. In collaboration with renowned publisher Bjooks, the 400-page, beautifully photographed hardcover book celebrates the culture, people, and technology that has shaped the brand...
Melissa Gilbert, star of the classic TV series “Little House on the Prairie” announced on Wednesday (April 20th) that her upcoming book “Back to the Prairie” is available for pre-ordering. “Hey hey hey! If you want a signed copy of my new book, you can pre-order...
Click here to read the full article. Remi Bader and Revolve are teaming up for a size-inclusive collaboration launching this fall.
The collection will feature a range of sizing from XXS to 3X, with the model sharing highlights of the design and development process with her community, marking the first time that the fashion retailer is partnering with a content creator to show the process.More from WWDCelebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022 - So FarPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationInside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in Milan
“I have always struggled with wanting to wear...
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
One of the most famous 19th-century depictions of a Black enslaved woman is Why Born Enslaved!, a bust carved by French artist Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux in 1873. Rendered in white marble, the sculpture portrays a woman tied up with ropes, straining against her confinement. She twists over one shoulder, fixing the viewer with a defiant gaze.
“The whole vibe of the psychiatrist and the psychopath is kinda cool!”. Ever since Sheila saved Taylor’s life on the hospital rooftop, many Bold & Beautiful fans have found themselves weirdly enjoying the friendship that’s forming between the women. Sure, Sheila shot and “killed” the shrink, but that was then and this is now. “It’s twisted, isn’t it?” laughed Krista Allen (Taylor) during a recent edition of the YouTube chatfest Bold Live.
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.
Does your kid love clay? Consider purchasing them their own at-home pottery studio. Designed for small hands and equipped with a low-power motor, kid-friendly pottery wheels can help stimulate your young one’s imagination while providing them with hands-on experience with making, shaping, and changing an artwork of their own. They can use pottery wheels to make simple pots but also ornaments, little sculptures, and more. Unlike their adult counterparts, these pottery wheels typically...
Jane Carter has been tapped as Universal Production Music’s new president, effective immediately. In the position, the London-based Carter will oversee the company worldwide, leading strategy for the fast-growing sector of production music. Reporting to Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group (the parent entity of...
Acclaimed producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Mira Calix has died, her label Warp Records has confirmed. She was 52 years old. In a statment, Warp said: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix (Born Chantal Passamonte). “Mira was not only a hugely talented...
Click here to read the full article. Netflix commemorated five years of local production releases in Brazil last November announcing a drive into production outside the country’s two traditional powerhouse bases of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
Last week, Netflix Brazil revealed more productions set across the country’s vast terrain to bring compelling and fresh narratives to the platform.
“Ricos de Amor” relocates to Northern Brazil for a second season. Produced by São Paulo’s Prodigo Films, “Invisible City,” the first live action title from “Ice Age” creator Carlos Saldanha, has direction and production teams working out of Belém, Pará, in northern-most...
Apple Music has launched a new series of DJ mixes mixed with their Spatial Audio technology, including 15 Boiler Room Sessions and an exclusive mix from Jeff Mills called “Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix.” The hour-long mix is the first entry in Apple Music’s relaunched One Mix series, featuring tracks from his Axis Records / the Escape Velocity catalog.
Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
RiverValley Behavioral Health's Youth Art Contest brings attention to Mental Health Awareness Month. Students are encouraged to create a visual art piece to bring awareness and hope to the community. Here's what's at stake and how to enter. I've always loved to draw and was blessed to be in honors...
The Conversation Weekly podcast is taking a short break this week. In the meantime, we’re bringing you an extended version of one our favourite recent interviews. In this episode, we speak to a musicologist who’s been finding out how much a person’s cultural background influences their emotional reaction to music – and to certain harmonies.
There has been a lot of talk about Destiny Payton-Williams and Melody Holt’s fallout. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” had a lot to say about the latest episode. On the episode, Melody Holt and Destiny Payton-Williams finally came face to face to address their issues. At last season’s reunion, Destiny told Carlos King that she was a bit confused about where she stood with Melody. And she said they hadn’t spoken since wrapping up filming. LaTisha Scott would then chime in and say that Melody doesn’t know how to be a friend. She accused Melody of only wanting people in her life when she needs them to uplift her. Then when she gets over a trying time, she ghosts them.
Stella Jean has plenty on her plate. At the end of our interview, she casually mentions that she’s heading on a trip as a UN Goodwill Ambassador, though she can’t disclose the location. It’s not her first trip with the United Nations—she’s traveled to Uzbekistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, and other countries to meet female artisans. Her fall 2021 collection featured embroidery work by Kyrgyz women, whom she met through a UN initiative. “It’s about working with them, living with them, and letting them decide what they want to give you,” she explains.
After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
Opportunities for artists constantly grow to make creating and selling art easier and more enjoyable. The digital world especially has offered much over the years, culminating in platforms like Artwork Archive. Let’s get to know what this online service is and what you can do with it as an artist....
Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.
Stanley Clarke's prolific output can take you back to medieval times, soothe you with a gentle bow of the bass, or launch you into an interplanetary future. His playing holds a reckless abandon, clarity, and facility rarely heard on the low end. Clarke, a 2022 NEA Jazz Master, spent his...
Comments / 0