ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Katie Rost Wants To Return To Real Housewives Of Potomac

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvUeY_0fDQgQex00

Too many Bravo fans are continuing to sleep on Real Housewives of Potomac ! Wake up, sheeple! If you are someone still trudging through Real Housewives of Orange County as if these meta-arguments over how to treat new cast-members and recycled girl-band storylines is going to keep it fresh, do you, I guess. To anyone still on the fence, you have time to binge RHOP and see the light before season 7 drops.

If you’re already a RHOP fan then you surely have something to say about one of the show’s founding mothers, Katie Rost . Katie went down in a blaze of glory during a season 4 cast trip to the Grand Cayman. During the episode it seemed as if Katie just bolted in the dead of night. After the season finale aired she took to Instagram to explain her side of things. She first attacked Robyn Dixon’s hosting skills. Then, she went for the production crew and Andy Cohen himself.

RELATED: Katie Rost Shades Robyn Dixon; Slams Real Housewives Of Potomac Production For Hiding Pregnancy

Katie explained via social media that during her spontaneous exit from RHOP filming, she was actually experiencing a serious illness and eventual miscarriage. She explained , “I left Grand Cayman after notifying production and the front desk that I was sick. I got home and found out I was pregnant. I told Robyn , Gizelle [Bryant] and all of production.”

At the time, Katie also wrote, “The saddest part for me is that horrible feeling knowing you were integral in creating something and those people treat you like shit…My mom talked to Andy Cohen the other day, he knows a bit of what’s going on. But I think production has lied about their misbehavior. I keep it real.”

Since that time, Katie seems to have been black-listed from RHOP . Or maybe that was her black-listing herself. Either way, things seem to be shifting. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.

RELATED: Katie Rost Rants About Being Excluded From Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

According to Page Six , Katie is once again interested in filming. She used Instagram yet again to appeal to Andy . She wrote, “I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave.” But why? Never change!

Katie added, “I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work.” Let a girl live ! Unfortunately, sources close to production are indicating there is nothing set for Katie to make it back onto Real Housewives of Potomac . Who knows. Maybe Robyn will have a storyline this year instead.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WELCOME KATIE BACK TO RHOP? DO YOU THINK RHOP GETS ENOUGH HYPE IN THE BRAVOSPHERE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Katie Rost Wants To Return To Real Housewives Of Potomac appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Why 'RHONJ' Fans Are Coming for Teresa Giudice Right Now

Teresa Giudice may be the queen bee of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but some viewers are getting fed up with the firecracker attitude that made viewers initially fall in love with her. Giudice is the longest-standing castmember of the franchise and the only one who's been there since season 1. The Bravo star has become infamous for standing on her own against her co-stars, evening gunning for her own family members who are also stars on the show. But after a recent outburst against Margaret Josephs, some are saying she took things too far.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
Distractify

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Broke a Major ‘RHOA’ Rule by Getting Together

Long before they became the power couple behind Bravo’s Kandi & the Gang, stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were two single, hardworking professionals focusing on their careers. When Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Kandi in Season 2, she was raising her then-6-year-old daughter, Riley, while engaged to Ashley “AJ” Jewell. However, shortly after getting engaged in January 2009, the couple called off the wedding — and in October of that same year, AJ tragically died after sustaining head injuries during a fight.
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Here's Where Things Stand Between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges After Celebrity Big Brother

Cynthia Bailey is sharing the latest update on where things stand between her and Todd Bridges today following the drama between them in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. As viewers may recall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Todd found themselves at odds with each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house and exchanged some words when Todd expressed that he was none too happy about Cynthia not voting for him to stay in the house when he was on the elimination block with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Mark and Nikki Shoemaker are splitting up, E! News reports, after Mark filed to divorce Nikki earlier this month. Mark, who is 39 years older than Nikki, filed at the Baltimore County Circuit Court on March 2, filing the next day to seal the divorce; however, a judge denied that request.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
E! News

RHONJ's Dolores Catania and Boyfriend Paul Connell Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Dolores Catania Talks Competing on "Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door" Dolores Catania is one lucky lady. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was recently whisked away to Ireland by her Dublin-born boyfriend Paul Connell. The Bravo star is sharing intimate details about their romantic trip and revealing the big step they just took in their relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Complex

Jay-Z Responds to Faizon Love’s Claim That He Faked Drug Dealing Lifestyle on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist”

More than a year after Faizon Love called him out for supposedly faking his drug dealing past, Jay-Z responded to the comedian on Pusha-T’s “Neck & Wrist.”. Hov opens his verse, “The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen to reason either/All I know is he’s a felon, how is he selling.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey. This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice, over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice. Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last […] The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Potomac#Bravo
realitytitbit.com

Move over Mike, Ximena has a new boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé

Although Ximena is still with Mike on 90 Day Fiancé, there’s a new romance on the cards for the TLC star…. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 has unfortunately come to an end, but this isn’t the last we’ll see of one cast member in particular. The TLC show is a prequel of 90 Day Fiancé, where viewers enjoy watching couples unite after falling in love despite living miles away from each other.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shares What He Thinks Went Wrong With The Last Season Of Real Housewives Of New York; Reboot In The Works

You might have heard by now and if you haven’t, let me fill you in on the exciting news. Andy Cohen just announced that Real Housewives of New York will be separated into two franchises. First, they will completely reboot the mainstay franchise, which premiered back in 2008. While Andy hasn’t confirmed any casting decisions, […] The post Andy Cohen Shares What He Thinks Went Wrong With The Last Season Of Real Housewives Of New York; Reboot In The Works appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur

More drama is leaking out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 12 has wrapped, but it’s been dogged with rumor after rumor about explosive fights and feuds. Interestingly enough, a lot of the gossip (emphasis on gossip) has revolved around “friend of” Kathy Hilton. Kathy, who spent her first season charming fans with her […] The post Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy