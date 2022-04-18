Katie Rost Wants To Return To Real Housewives Of Potomac

Too many Bravo fans are continuing to sleep on Real Housewives of Potomac ! Wake up, sheeple! If you are someone still trudging through Real Housewives of Orange County as if these meta-arguments over how to treat new cast-members and recycled girl-band storylines is going to keep it fresh, do you, I guess. To anyone still on the fence, you have time to binge RHOP and see the light before season 7 drops.

If you’re already a RHOP fan then you surely have something to say about one of the show’s founding mothers, Katie Rost . Katie went down in a blaze of glory during a season 4 cast trip to the Grand Cayman. During the episode it seemed as if Katie just bolted in the dead of night. After the season finale aired she took to Instagram to explain her side of things. She first attacked Robyn Dixon’s hosting skills. Then, she went for the production crew and Andy Cohen himself.

Katie explained via social media that during her spontaneous exit from RHOP filming, she was actually experiencing a serious illness and eventual miscarriage. She explained , “I left Grand Cayman after notifying production and the front desk that I was sick. I got home and found out I was pregnant. I told Robyn , Gizelle [Bryant] and all of production.”

At the time, Katie also wrote, “The saddest part for me is that horrible feeling knowing you were integral in creating something and those people treat you like shit…My mom talked to Andy Cohen the other day, he knows a bit of what’s going on. But I think production has lied about their misbehavior. I keep it real.”

Since that time, Katie seems to have been black-listed from RHOP . Or maybe that was her black-listing herself. Either way, things seem to be shifting. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.

According to Page Six , Katie is once again interested in filming. She used Instagram yet again to appeal to Andy . She wrote, “I would like to issue a public apology, for statements I made that weren’t cool in the past to Andy Cohen. And I do want a job. And I swear I will totally behave.” But why? Never change!

Katie added, “I’m also sorry for my temper tantrums. I feel no thirst. I just want to work.” Let a girl live ! Unfortunately, sources close to production are indicating there is nothing set for Katie to make it back onto Real Housewives of Potomac . Who knows. Maybe Robyn will have a storyline this year instead.

