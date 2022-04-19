Elderly woman shot in the hand when two men quarrelled in northwest Fort Worth

An elderly woman is recovering from a gunshot wound suffered Monday night in a dispute between two men at Bencomo Stables in northwest Fort Worth near Meacham Airport.

Reports say the two men were arguing when one of them pulled a pistol and fired. The 88-year-old woman was hit in the hand and the shooter took off.

Police dispatchers were told the woman was completely alert and responding to questions. She was taken to the hospital. Police have not announced an arrest.

