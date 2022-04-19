The Hennessy Hip-Hop House Body & Soul 2022 line-up announced

Click here to read the full article. One of the titans of modern reggae is back. Protoje — the Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, and label chief — has dropped his first solo release in more than a year with “Hills,” an ode to peace, nature, and frankly, being left the hell alone. “This song narrates what the last two years have been like for me, living in the mountains while the world was on lockdown,” Protoje says in a statement. “Connecting with the simplicity that exists here and being inspired with what I see surrounding me.” “Hills” is made up of tittering...

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO