McKINNEY — Canaan Farley Jr. allowed a run on three hits in six innings with 10 strikeouts and four walks and was 2-for-4 with two RBI as the Denison Yellow Jackets won their fifth straight game with a 4-1 victory over McKinney North in District 10-5A action. Denison (14-12, 7-4) is now tied with Wylie East for third place and a game behind Prosper Rock Hill for second. The Jackets host Prosper Rock Hill on Friday and...

DENISON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO