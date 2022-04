Becky Burke, the new women’s basketball coach at UB, admits she can be competitive to a fault. Her parents, Mike and Susie, who raised five children, knew that Becky was different from a very young age. An example: When the Burkes were living in Poughkeepsie, they had a flag football birthday party for Becky’s older […]

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO