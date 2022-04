The Philadelphia Eagles are in an enviable position heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. General manager Howie Roseman was able to obtain future draft capital while retaining picks in the first round of this year’s draft. It’s an impressive achievement that has the Eagles set up for success both now and in the future. There are plenty of defensive prospects available for the taking in the first round, a route that many project the Eagles to take. It would certainly be a smart move by Roseman to improve a defense that has needs at the linebacker spots and in the secondary.

