I love seeing the signs that the Shreveport / Bossier City area is finally emerging from the pandemic. It's almost an allegory to spring itself to see new restaurants emerge from a pretty barren COVID-19 landscape. Some of our favorite eateries are finally getting the much needed traffic vital to their survival, but quite a few others didn't make it. Now, even some of those painful reminders of dinner spots from the before time are starting to show life once again.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO