If your child's public school was doing this, what would your reaction be?. Riverbend Elementary School in West Monroe has been told that they can no longer require students to pray in class after a parent complained to the Freedom From Religion Foundation about the daily occurrence. The foundation sent an angry letter to the Ouachita School System about children reportedly being asked to recite a prayer every morning after the Pledge of Allegiance. Apparently, a different child is selected each morning to do so.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO